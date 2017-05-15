Transcript for President Trump says he didn't demand loyalty from former FBI Director Comey

here. We're thrilled that you are watching. I just got off a plane from London where residents are really just telling me how entertained they are by -- because they know. They say, we know this is not you, the American people. This is something we have never seen, and it's very entertaining. They are going through their own thing with Theresa may or may not. It's a whole -- the world is just running amuck, child. I feel slightly ambivalent over the fact that soon he'll be impeached and we won't have as much comedy material. Him getting impeached is not going to slow a lot of things down that need to be slowed down, but we'll get into it because it's an interesting conversation, and this weekend, the hits kept on coming. Jeanine Piro, honey. She did a white house interview on Fox News. The current president said it was fake news he demanded loyalty from FBI director Comey, but he defended it anyways. Kind of freaky. Take a look. I think loyalty to the country, and loyalty to the United States is important. I think it fendepends on how you define loyalty. Number two, I don't know how that got there because I didn't ask that. Question. What about the idea that in a tweet you said there might be tape recordings. I can't talk about that. All I want is for Comey to be honest, and I hope he will be. And I'm sure he will be, I hope. Okay. Says the liar in chief. Talking about loyalty. Talking about loyalty to one's country, and talking about loyalty to the American people. This is the guy who is demanding loyalty when there seems to be not one drop of loyalty in his pocketbook? Not only that, but he says, when asked about the case -- when asked about the case, he says, I don't want to talk about it. Then why did you tweet about it? This thing is happening because you -- You know, it's the same thing when -- when apparently, Obama was, you know, listening to all of his -- he said, Obama has been doing it. Where's the proof? He said, well, it will come. Still waiting for I want. He is the the one talking about the election. He says, why are people talking about the election. Because you just did. The most telling thing in the interview is when asked about it, he says, no, I didn't in regards to asking for loity, but I don't think it would be a bad question to ask. He does not get the basic branches of government, and this needs to be an autonomous investigation. You know what? The question itself isn't illegal, and I think I told you that. I'm reversing myself now. Good. My thought is if you are asking loyalty for the person that is leading the investigation into your campaign and your administration, then that is an objection of justice. Yes. We want to show a picture we got exclusively -- now are we prepared to show this picture? The exclusive picture of the dinner that they had. The microphone. Sean spicer in the flower. You know, we just wanted -- we got this exclusively. Nobody else has it. Yeah. If he obstructed justice, that's a federal crime. Punishable up to 20 years in prison. You're not allowed to ask people what their loyalty is, and what they are loyal to. That's the person investigating you. That's true, but are you now or have you ever been? You're not allowed to ask that question. I remember in high school back in the day, they had to take -- the teachers did have to take a loyalty oath. That's right. The teachers had to -- said they would be loyal to the government. The loyalty to the people of the United States. It's fascism. Let's put it that way. The people of the united States. That's what Comey took an oath for. He backtracks. You're talking about it intellectually, but at a very basic level, how stupid is it to ask the guy who is investigating you, are you going to be loyal to me? It's how many roumorous. It's scary on another level. This is the guy leading the country. He is implementing policy. How is he sitting there, and talking to the guy investigating him? I'm beginning to think he has short-term memory loss. I really do. I really do. You're serious though. You're serious. I'm not kidding. He says something, and then two minutes later, he says something el , and then he says that again. In order to be a good requiliar, you have to be a good -- Foe to graphic memory. He is thinking about doing away with white house press briefings. I'm so excited by this I can't sit still. They're getting tremendous ratings, and the -- especially the fake media. They are going crazy. So what do we do about that? We don't have press conferences and we do -- You don't mean that. Just don't have them. Or unless I have them every two weeks and I do it myself. We don't have them. I think it's a good idea. What did she say? I don't, you know, god knows I don't want to do anything to hasten your departure from office, but -- Freedom of the press. It is our right as the people whether we put you in there or not, you cannot hide from us. It is illegal. You cannot hide what you are doing from us, and you must keep us, the press. Whether you do it or sspicer does it, somebody has to do it, and the reason somebody has to do it is you don't want someone taking to the streets coming to get you. So you need to let folks know what's going on so they can then as is their right, say, I don't like this, and here's why, and here's why we're going to either impeach you or re-elect you. But you cannot hide from the press. It is our constitutional right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.