Transcript for President Trump: Deportation efforts 'a military operation'

Right now Rex who. As you know he's in Mexico. Has said. That's going to be a tough trip because we have to be treated fairly by Mexico that's going to be a tough trip. But he's over there would general Kelley who's been unbelievable at the border UC what's happening at the border all of a sudden for the first at weeding gang members we're getting drug lords out. We're getting really bad. Dudes added this country. And at a rate that nobody's ever seen before. And did the bad ones. And it's a military operation because. What has been allowed to come into our country. When you see gang violence that you've read about like never before all of the things much of that is people that are here illegally. In the rough and a tough but they're not tough like are people. So we getting them out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.