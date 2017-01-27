Transcript for President Trump: 'Very Early' To Talk About Lifting Sanctions Against Russia

We'll hear a call was set up Steve and we'll see what happens as far as the sanctions very early to be talking about that. But we look to have a great relationship with the all countries ideally. That won't necessarily happen unfortunately probably won't happen with many countries let. If we can have as we do with. Prime minister may in the relationship that we've all developed and even the short relationship. That we've just developed just by being with each other who have luncheon. We've really had. Some very interesting talks a very productive talks but it we can have a great relationship with Russia. And with China. And with all countries I'm all for that that would be a tremendous as soon no guarantees. But if we can that would be a positive not a negative.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.