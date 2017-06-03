President Trump expected to sign new travel ban executive order today

More
The new order will revoke and replace the controversial one signed in January.
0:42 | 03/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump expected to sign new travel ban executive order today
And the drug administration is expected to unveil its new travel ban today revoking and replacing the original executive order that was blocked by a federal court. The new immigration order removed Iraq from a list of countries who citizens will face a ninety day travel ban. There will also be a temporary halt on all refugees not just those from Syria and current visa holders will not be affected. House Republicans are expected to introduce legislation early this week as well to repeal and replace obamacare they're hoping to push the bill through the house by the end of the month. But there's still some disagreement over how to pay for it. Among other things some conservatives oppose tax credit that would help pay medical expenses for people not covered through their jobs or the government.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45935981,"title":"President Trump expected to sign new travel ban executive order today","duration":"0:42","description":"The new order will revoke and replace the controversial one signed in January.","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-expected-sign-travel-ban-executive-order-45935981","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.