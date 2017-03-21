President Trump expects 'winner vote' on health care bill

More
The president made his comments after attending a closed-door meeting with House Republicans.
0:24 | 03/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump expects 'winner vote' on health care bill
Mr. President confident the bill passed. It made me and I think we'll get. What we have a real winner would make me. Terrific people that line from. I think we're he's what you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46280734,"title":"President Trump expects 'winner vote' on health care bill","duration":"0:24","description":"The president made his comments after attending a closed-door meeting with House Republicans.","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-expects-winner-vote-health-care-bill-46280734","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.