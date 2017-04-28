Transcript for President Trump expresses the unexpected difficulty of his job

Our rights are asking that about the interview that's getting a lot of buzz this is close to the hundred day mark president trump speaks to avoid irritants that a couple of things that are getting a lot of attention at a time he's expected to be reflective and maybe even. Inspirational looking forward. He seems to be kind of lamenting how much harder his life is today in a few moments what's your take away from the. I absolutely fascinating look inside the mind of Donald's front end and his life. Kind of alone in this White House and let's not forget that man is he is an outsider. To this world of Washington and he is living in that house science out the comments that he made his writers here view. Basically said that he loves his wife before he he loved striking he loved. You know. The ability to roam free if you well and not live in this bubble that is the White House that is the Secret Service. An end to meet the most profound thing east that is that this job is more difficult but he realized it would be. I have been saying it since I started covering him this is a man who is learning on the shot you see that in. The orders that he has put forth in you know the travel ban that fell short in his inability to rally votes in his own party on Capitol Hill. It when it came to health care be seeded and number of fronts just sort of the dysfunction that has been inside this White House. A lot of the stems from the fact that this is an administration from the president on down that is learning as they go. And the fact that he. Set this on the records to a reporter. And and that he's now realizing how difficult this job it is really just a fascinating look at McDonald's was might Tuesday night and. Rick what's your take on that I know you read that and writers have been releasing some audio. Clips as well you can go in listen it is one thing to be some of their marks and then hear them being spoken but what was your take away. A president. In isolation and all sat in my mind wistful about. What else is out there so you don't be silly is that the right at some level it's shocking to see a president admits it was much on the job training. As he's gotten but it to me it explains the revolution's explains the warring factions inside is White House he also said. That's got that TVP he talked about how he is a nationalist but also a global list those are two. Very oppose things ended at two mines are many minds of Donald Trump go along way to explaining why these first hundred days it's felt so much like a thousand. You've got so many versions even of this president that have made themselves. Evident over this hundred days.

