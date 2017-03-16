Transcript for President Trump guts agencies in 'America first' budget

On the odds here in New York I'm joined. By two folks who have been combing through that budget you on a Walt. Our deputy political director here in New York Whitney and down in our Washington DC bureau Steve Alex of taxpayers for common sense thanks so much for being you pat. Let's job. So Steve let's start with you down in DC this is the what do you do you go through these budgets make sense of scan your headline from this budget blueprint what stands out teeth so far. Well what stands out to me the most is the fact that so there's so little here. Are you talking about one point one trillion dollars worth the spending that's outlined in 62 pages. Now I recognize that this is the so called skinny budget anytime in new administration comes then today. Release very. Scaled back budget and then a more full proposal later. But even if you look at it compared to President Obama as his was almost a 140 pages this is 62. And you look at it compared to President Bush has is a 175 pages and again this is 62. And so that's one thing that really strikes me. At back here shares you've been coming to this budget to as I mentioned one of the things we heard Allenby director Michael Beatty talking about earlier. With that this is a change of course for the top administration what are what are we getting from the budget on well we. Also heard from national beanie seeing that big copies cuts an up and some increases by combing through the president's own words. He mingled Laney said the only director that you just mentioned said that they turned his. Words into and policies into numbers and that's where they got some of these 62 pages. Steve what do you think you guys have mentioned in your analysis which I know is continuing online. But that this is a shift to a hard power budget we are we seeing that so far in the numbers. Sir in your viewers can and can read our analysis that www. taxpayer dot net on set but that plug in there that's not. Let un. Really which we've seen is a big boost to defense spending on both in. This fiscal year that still ongoing this we have this year seventeen with they didn't supplemental air and then also in fiscal year. Eight team. And what you've seen is a corresponding reduction or not necessarily corresponding but a significant reduction in and agencies like the State Department Agency for International Development. We should be more of the that the soft power type. Approach. So let's take a look at this I know we have a graphic that shows some of the hardest hit agencies that started the agency level and then talk about what it actually means. Four people out there the top three agencies just percentage wise in terms of those who have taken the hardest hit. The Environmental Protection Agency the EPA 31%. Reduction in State Department 29 and agriculture. And labor vote. 21. Health and human services coming in the not too far behind the EU percent cut chips are major. Major cuts but not entirely surprising. Right well it's not surprising because these are things that don't come with talked up I think is still surprising. One to see the numbers in black and white and Q you talked with people are actually affected. Today and and later TT. Been talking to a group. Appalachian Regional Commission. They find it different organizations in Appalachia. That will be totally cut some of these groups. I find it. Different kind of education for former coal miners for coal miners that have lost their jobs. That will be cut help these people that were very supportive of Donald Trump and they're going to be negatively impacted by. By these budget cuts mean an after school programs across the country will be. Who will be cut you heard Mitch molding in the press conference say that he hasn't seen any specific. And begin to issues that the youth after school programs. Health kids now that seems to be pretty extraordinary. Statement because. How many children all over the country benefit from these programs that there was no demonstrable evidence right that this programs actually work. But see gay kitty are we here in terms of that the agencies that were hardest putts I know that. But the percentages were showing people write in terms of actual number is how is that shaking out in terms of what they added. For defense spending vs what they're taking away. What they've they've argued that the that numbers actually sort of balance out om and the that also kind of raises the other problem from our perspective and that is. On. This is really only they only gave us the discretionary budget. So this is one point one trillion dollars which is a lot of money don't get me wrong but the fiscal year 26 team we spent. Almost four trillion dollars three point nine trillion dollar so there's all the mandatory programs as this does need to talk about. Much less the revenue that's going to be funding this and so you know talk about balance or how out of balance the budget is we have no idea because we only have one side of the ledger and we're leaving out. Two thirds of the budget. So and then once are one point two guys gonna say is that done. You know all cuts are not created equal. This is Shana mentioned Appalachian Regional Commission. We've been a critic of that commission for a long time and adults authority and they Denali Commission is matter of fact the inspector general for the Denali Commission. Recommended that that'd be a whole thing be abolished themselves and part of it is is eight he gets to something that director Maldini. Indicated in these these are duplicative programs of other rural assistance grants. And he's really politically driven programs that by very powerful senators that help them get established. So not all cuts are created equal and certainly certain. Things are appropriate. Think you mentioned how little information there is you've also mention at one of your analyses. About the lack of transparency in how that worries you of people don't really know what this means. But at they had promised that you know they went wherever they spent additional money they would save it as well can we save by looking at this budget that that's what this accomplish this. Well one thing I thought was pretty entertaining was actually in the in this supplemental appropriation so for the money for this year. On basically in the president's letter that submitted. The did the request. It said. You know mostly this would be off sad. That but that there was eighteen there was eighteen billion dollars that need to be cut from this year's budget and basically. It seemed to me didn't provide the cuts at all just told congress defying eighteen billion dollars to cut in this year's fiscal the school year twice editing budget. Which is not very likely to happen is pretty hard to accomplish. On but generally they did try to find offsets now whether those offsets and it's a Seneca deadly talk more about this what are palatable to congress is really an open question.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.