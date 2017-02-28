Transcript for President Trump says health care is 'complicated'

As I said early of the new guy promised he would repeal and replace Obama camp and they want that but when he thinks apparently. That he is married and Larry first. Real life how hard says. I don't drink it at many just look at that clout. I have to tell you some unbelievably. Complex subject nobody knew that health care could be so complicated some of us who was sitting on the health education committee. The words the meeting after meeting at the meeting who heard from dozens of people who spent. Stayed up night after that I try to figure out this thing yup we got a clue. How complicated it actually is Ted Kennedy was trying to do this. Four year stamp. And years and years and yet so if you didn't know how complicated it was perhaps it would above whom due to sit now and talk to the people. And say so why is this some time before you do somewhat get rid of that lets you know would not what you would try to get rid of the guns got dealt me well how about how about looking at. The dollar even realize that in presidential history FDR was the first president to try. To do it Evans and enjoyed it you have more rights of the people and then it's you know he died before it was able to be pass and then he left it to Truman. So presidents have been China to get this done. For over a hundred years and finally President Obama did it and the first thing they wanna do is say we can't get rid of regular the world not never glitches that people either love it or hate it why would he inked with all of that complexity and went in reaction. That it wasn't hard to. It is only one of that right is say are. Yeah. You know if you look at it since 20176. Point four million Americans. Have chosen Obama care since just 2017. And so I think that he should realize how important it is for Americans to have health insurance so while there may be problems with Obama care if you repeal it then you. Leaving millions and millions in necessary. Outfit I guess they are. This whole secret is Medicare fall which I had because animals. Medicare for all day is so simple that even he could understand it. Gotta be topic so you take your card you go to them and they take care are few but it can't happen. Your assistant look at my car it's called single Payer when it went by the government that's the issue what wouldn't it don't low were peoples who don't want things run by the government because they feel that the government is a giant bureaucracy that doesn't want him it is when they started game and working why didn't lose and we have happened I am. They say may the government sometimes picks winners and losers they're forgotten how all that talk of death panels the potentially Yemen I was assigning fake and made up nobody was talking about dot I went out and no I don't I don't don't don't know. One Embarq no one ever talked about death panels that was you may not. That was unsigned. That was they've made up a little numb and they just scare people when there is no way Obama camp from a lot of these people really Tennessee's death panel. We have just kicks in at that was one of the things I know is it's hitting a group of young people that are healthy they don't really make a lot. That are getting. Pushed with premiums they can't afford or they're penalized if they don't opt in until the insurance company I don't accept yeah companies and attend if they need to fix it I wasn't there at least that they want to not because. You know a lot of the folks that he is dealing Webb Wright have. Large financial stakes in these insurance. And should be idols company at an agenda you know you mention that I know the people on the right. Don't want the Affordable Care Act because they don't want the government involved they also don't want the Collison but what about him so what were we gonna leave it to Italy to to be your old company I send then you gonna see the premiums ghosts. The kind of not only Republican I see that's not what alternative plans of our hot and Rand Paul what happened in front of me it calls for individual tax credits up to 5000 dollars it calls for allowing America let's have a spot thousand dollars a year to health savings accounts. Kurt and luncheon in Miami if you landed at day care. Saying it fat. It's the only Republican has come not Alter that plan it's worth looking hat I think it's irresponsible to suggest repealing and replacing a plan with opera by but I didn't tell him. I think we're not even raise taxes on the very rich 110 of 1% to play paints and that's why even do that high taxes aren't very Richard reading their paying and a tech. Yeah hey you know what are big old hole there that you know he said it he said happened. What else Mathieu was what this is house march are. When you have when everybody is not paying. Their fans share. It's wrong yet because it Jayne pool people we. Who makes very little. Asked to pay her. Her fresh air he should happy show that's right you not say.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.