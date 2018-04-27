Transcript for President Trump heralds North Korea-South Korea meeting

My gratitude goes out to South Korean my. Rail warm feeling for president moon for being such a gracious host to our delegation. On the occasion of this week's meeting between president moon and Kim Jung on. I want to express my hope that all of the people of Korea north careers out can someday live in harmony prosperity and peace. And it looks like it could happen. When I began people are saying that was an impossibility. They said they were two alternatives. Let him have what they have or go to war. And now we have a much better alternative than anybody thought even possible.

