President Trump holds Cabinet meeting as House nears final vote on GOP tax bill

And now it's just moments ago or earlier today president trump with his members of his cabinet addressing reporters there as well giving that report card. For how his first year in office is time and it largely selling. But looks to be its first major legislative wind up his presidency the passing of a major tax cuts are gonna break that will we know about backed. And a little bit more in the headlines coming out of Washington today is Wednesday December 20 I'm on the demise in New York down in Washington DC ABC's White House correspondent. Tara Paul Mary joins me live now hydrant Herat. Thanks for having Maine thanks for being here to let's talk about this now let's put this into context for just a moment now we've been talking about a tax cuts plan. For so long now how big a deal if that's for president truck. This is a very big deal the president Tom heat faced and very bruising loss when he tried to repeal and replace Obama care. And now he finally has a huge legislative victory. A lot of voters are probably thinking why didn't need vote for Republican president and a Republican House and senate and yet they were able to do with they said they can you. Now they are delivering the problem is the bill they're delivering on is not so popular with the American people. Independent poll show that 55% of Americans. Aren't sure that they're sold on this bill so eager to hear a lot of rob rock a lot of will change your mind when you feel the benefits of the bill you've heard that from speaker Paul Ryan earlier today. And a critic keep hearing the president selling. This bell because at the end of today the American people will show them if they are happy with it when they go out to vote. Well I'm we heard there at the beginning rather the end of that meeting housing secretary and carts and leading everyone off with a prayer they are you giving thanks for people who are willing to face the win is a controversy there's been had a controversy. About what exactly is in the eighth bail partly because the oldest of the full draft of it. On Friday evening they're voting on it that's and it's already voted on it. And for house has to vote on it again to make sure they get it through but what do we know about some of the big ticket items and that's what exactly is in this play. Well a big. Part of the reason the president really does need to style this bill is because the biggest winners are corporations. They're about to see their tax cuts from 35%. To 21 per sat. Now you need to translate that to American people does that mean that these companies will reinvest into their own. People will they. Hire more people will there be job growth will it stimulate the economy and that is one of the things that president chuck and Republicans need to sell. The other part is that wealthy Americans will see their tax cut from 39%. To 37% that's a clear 2% tax break. Sometimes hard to sell the estate tax will be repealed. They'll be out cut from that standard and local ten like local and local and state tax and property deductions ad which is another thing that high income states like New Jersey new York and California I didn't have a hard time selling. Two their citizens so you know there are a lot of different angles this bell we know that the individual mandate will be repealed. And we also know that the standard deduction will be doubled so it's a little bit cherry picking some people will benefit some while. President trump said that he won't personally benefit from the bill of course well we won't know about that because he still refuses to show us his income tax at. That is true and I think it's one of the biggest issues of confusion around this is whether or not. The bill will actually pay for its south as it was promised to do a one play a little bit of sound for you is speaker Paul Ryan earlier today. On Good Morning America he was asked about this plan about some of the confusion some of the questions surrounding it here's we had to say. So I think when people actually see that instead of getting tax increases are getting a tax cuts. When they see the withholding tables changing in February and seeing more money in their paychecks. Went missing the economic growth it will result from from historic tax reform. I think coming mines and a change I think people are gonna change your view on this but even hit on TV was so many different confusing messages but there's no wonder there's a little confusion surrounding this. And terror some of the confusion stems largely from the fact that any bipartisan committee. For anybody it's taken a look at the plan says this is basically an add one point five trillion dollars to the dead. We don't see how this can pay for itself. And at the same time the Republicans insist that it well. Right young Eagles have to factor in the the point that his of the huge bill Garrett. Pages and pages of documents and lots of mark ups when it left the committee a lot of people are still sort of processing. What did these loopholes mean for me does this mean I can still. You know donate to charities and get a deduction how like file my taxes and next few years yes a lot of Americans will feel the impact in a few months but what does that mean in the long hot. You know the individual tax breaks will only last for eight years and does that mean when they expire Americans will be hit with even more taxes these are the kind of question and answer is that people need now to that they can do their own financial planning. And you mentioned this bill is still widely unpopular across much of the American public. We saw the president and vice president pants to saying it looked things will change for the better and they will change immediately so what do we know. About when everyday taxpayers will actually start to feel the effects. Speaker Ryan says that they should skillet around February. They stayed at a family of four making 70000 dollars per year will see about 2000 dollars in savings. From their annual taxes so you know this something that people it's is a substantial amount of money especially when you hear that a lot of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. But how long a that last four. And willing enough when you pact is factor and that they may not be able to make the same deductions that they used to make especially in high tax states. He saw lot of Republicans from new York New Jersey California refusing to vote on the bill because. The tax of 101000 dollars but that pack at the cap a 101000 dollars. For local and state tax deductions and for income taxes after property and come as well so you know. These are going to be hard fouls neither people that are still voters but then again they are Blue States so you have to think in a way. How much and is bill how much of his bill is crafted a political motive being politically motivated way. And Karen the other thing I think people might be a little confused on that is the individual mandate that was repealed as part of this tax bill we heard president trumps say. Look this is basically a repeal. Of Obama care can we call it. It repeals the aid portion of the bill which is the individual mandate that was also one of the more controversial portions of the bill. Buddy could lead to thirteen million people being uninsured and higher premiums for people who decide to stay in the market. So that would be difficult we will see how many people decided they no longer wants you purchase obamacare or want to just. Dropped their own health insurance entirely and what does that mean for the overall insurance market which is Barry in a wobbly right now. And to dare we mentioned earlier president trump is on the cost that major legislative victory this though a couple of steps ahead. We want me here we expected he later today and then what happens. At the White House there this afternoon at three. Well east seen lots of bands in front of the capital right now. We have Republican lawmakers ready to pilings to that make their way down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House where they can have their victory dance and day. Will sell the bell and animals and look what he did for you and the truth is that people will see what they what this that's for them when they get their paychecks you know where Ari hearing that a lot of human resources management taxing fat at actual lab. You know employers aren't really sure what it means for their employees yet and what it means for their paychecks. But you know they're going to be at the White House jubilant and celebrating and showing that they can get together at the conference and actually pass legislation. And we will have live coverage of that event right here later today at 3 o'clock we're keeping an eye on the house floor too of course because. The eight they'll have to vote be able to pass the bill before it makes its way. Over to the president to sign that you see live picture on the house Laurie would keep an eye on that here too. But we'll talk later this afternoon tariff on in life and Washington DC thanks good to talk yeah. And thanks solid people watching as well stay right here for the latest on the passage of this historic tax plan. We're just download the ABC news back at the breaking news headlines right to your phone whenever they happen for now. I'm on the do not and I'll see you back here Sinn.

