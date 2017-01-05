Transcript for President Trump holds rally in lieu of attending White House Correspondents' Dinner

While the dinner was happening you know pool was a few hundred miles away in a rally. That he threw an Harrisburg Pennsylvania where he gave the crowd a glimpse of what he said it was happening in DC tech hula. And a large group. Of Hollywood actors. And Washington media. Arkansas holding each other in a hotel ballroom. In our nation's capital right now. They are gathered to get him. For the White House correspondents. Dinner without the president. You know he wasn't so cavalier against Hollywood back in the day I went to his wedding tomorrow what they were million celebrities there. And watch this tape that we count of him. When he liked Hollywood celebrity watch that's. Yeah. Five. And his team that's going to be. Later after the 30. And had so. Yeah. Great point that you just made though because I think he likes the lesson here is that Donald Trump likes good press forehand that hill yet he does love the media when the media saying great things about panayota IC numbers continents Twitter account helps weed out on doing this great interview because he knows it's going to be it's gonna shut a positive light on hand and he loved the media when the media liked him right now the media oftentimes happens to be critical because guess what you president of the United States and you're the highest office of the land. And you open yourself up to criticism because you work process at Alex I'm sure the cause to pick and choose when you're the president. I. Yeah. Multiple times he was passionate about the movies I think he won it to be this big celebrity movie star. And that didn't work out for him. But he happened to have these investment relationships from his dad and that's what caught he needed to be known. Since I think why we hear it on celebrity so much and I think he wanted to. To me what I was. When I was watching some of the clips of a from the rally. He said Donald sunset that he had a much larger crowd a much better people than the White House correspondent but guess what he had a bunch of skinheads in the audience he had. He had members of the keystone Unita which the southern poverty law center characterizes at the white supremacist. Hate group there's it's one of the largest and most active single state racist Ginn who quote. Skinhead crews in the country how are those better people than the folks that I was sitting with the. White House correspondents at the likely borrow to help. Are good people also though just just to defend some of that he there are key collegiate yeah I demand among got high. I'd be laughing at bats out I was just gonna say that eyewitness upon watching his speech there are I noticed an audience and I and I noticed talking to people all the time there are some really well intentioned people who do feel. And do support Donald Trump on a lot of these mediation is just because they do feel that Hollywood. And the media do live in a bubble that that's not labels an avid somehow they feel that their concerns. Are not the concerns that that the people that bubble have are not right kind of that I don't think they're ill intentioned. There may be appoint to be made but I would warn them. Just be careful because often times this president sounds like. He be a hole for a state run media blog about media supported him to just be careful what they cost about all I don't think using everybody air painting everybody with the same brush. Which is what you know they're complaining about stop doing it right now carry I'm not gonna do if you if you wanna stereotype know that you will be stereotype don't get upstairs or I didn't think you're retreating from the media are also endangered it only listening to him sadly we found over and over that he speaks oftentimes in. And these facts and I got blown leads in Haikou CNN. And I. Gave his thoughts about the new guys rally this weekend and conservatives on the panel say he illustrate the public now illustrate why so many Americans don't like the media. Take a look. He needs this affirmation from his base. Because he's a moral midget and he is a deeply insecure person he's haunted by the fact that the vast majority of Americans 54%. Voted against him. He lost to Hillary Clinton popular vote by two point eight knowing he's haunted by its needs he's in need a little baby. What. Said was the word midget because. It's politically incorrect to say let it is supposed to say it's very bloggers say midget. That was what he made the mistake he made while having said that a moral little person that works. I'm Rick Santorum said you know while Barack Obama is deeply offended me deeply offended the people in the crowd because you spoke down to them he didn't try to elevate them it was more than condescending. Can't be bigots and racist people of faith calling mouth and their religious beliefs you you don't understand how agitated that base that would Barack Obama so. Rick content but let me. Let me give you some not some food for thought. That the Republicans. And a conservative sort of started. On the day after Iraq got elected. Constantly questioning him about his first attempt to get. Calling him a Muslim and repeating using his middle name was not saying he's not qualified to be president just a community organizer. Representative Joseph Wilson interrupting his state in the union shouting you lie comparing him to eight are being me. Represented him Doug lamp burned up this animal we call president Florida senate candidate Carlos bear rough. Being most ignorant president in history Donald Trump and the most successful food stamp president in American history you want to talk about insulting. Are calling and name call and now this you wanna talk about being in the present in the United States. Yeah all started because you know what. If you had just gotten over the fact that a black man became president and didn't let. Bigotry shelf first and foremost. We would've just thought you didn't like his policies but you left your bigotry shelf so when we call bigots out. No bit where I'm just as insult to. We're just as insulted and won a guy starts out the campaign by saying. You know Mexicans. Are rapists and murderers it kinda you. Shoots a Bali into the air that makes people say you know maybe he's a little small minded so rich sent topics that's I have to say to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.