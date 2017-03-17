Transcript for President Trump hosts German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Good evening. It's great to have you with us here. It was quite a moment today at the white house. President trump and Angela Merkel, her first visit to the white house. Coming after a campaign where Donald Trump said she was ruining Germany. The president was asked by international reporters about his claim that president Obama wiretapped him. The president indicating it was from something he saw on fox News. But an anchor saying Fox News has no evidence of any kind that the president was wiretapped. We begin with Jonathan Karl. Reporter: The president welcomed the German chancellor to the oval office, but -- they did without the usual handshake. The awkwardness isn't all that surprising. As a candidate trump attacked Angela Merkel over and over again, slamming her policy on welcoming Syrian refugees to Germany. The German people are going to end up overthrowing this woman. I don't know what the hell she's thinking. Reporter: And when Merkel was named "Time" magazine's person of the year in 2015, trump tweeted, "I told you 'time' magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favorite. They picked the person who is ruining Germany." Today, a step towards better relations. Chancellor Merkel, it is a great honor to welcome you to the people's house, the white house. Reporter: "It's much better to talk to one another," she said, "And not about one another." When it came time for questions, the toughest came from two German reporters who asked about the president's no-evidence claim that president Obama tapped his phones. Trump dodged the first. Then alluded to the revelations a few years ago from wikileaks that U.S. Intelligence had in fact monitored Merkel's cell phone. As far as wiretapping, I guess, by this past administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps. Reporter: The German reporter brought up what press secretary Sean spicer yesterday, quoting a conservative commentator said on Fox News alleging British intelligence spied on trump for president Obama. He didn't use the NSA. He didn't use the CIA. He didn't use the FBI or department of justice. He used gchq. What the heck is the gchq? That's the initials for the British spying agency. Reporter: Spicer's use of that statement outraged the British, who called the allegation utterly ridiculous. But trump didn't back down. All we did was quote a certain very talented legal mind who was the one responsible for saying that on television. I didn't make an opinion on it. That was a statement made by a very talented lawyer on fox. And so you shouldn't be talking to me, you should be talking to fox. Reporter: A short while later, this from fox ns anchor Shepard Smith. Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that the now president of the United States was surveilled at any time in any way, full stop. Let's get Jon live at the white house. And shaean spicer 24 hours ago, saying British intelligence spied on him. Is this an apology? Reporter: We know that two officials including spicer reached out, and said that the president was simply reading press accounts. And the British say they were assured that the white house wouldn't do it again. But spicer says the white house has no regrets. Thanks. And next to a major develop

