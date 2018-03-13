Transcript for President Trump inspects border wall prototypes

President Trump's visit to California met by supporters. And protesters. And the president's first visit to the state since taking office in comes just one week after this Justice Department. Announced it's pulling in to sue California over obstructing federal immigration enforcement efforts. Hours before his visit the president blasted the state social media tweeting. California sanctuary policies are illegal and unconstitutional. And that the safety and security of our entire nation at risk and we're looking very much the war with some. He threw capability and they this his first stop in California scene Diego where he inspected eight design prototypes for his proposed wall along the US Mexico border. Each one costing taxpayers a minimum of 300000. Dollars for those people if you don't have. Overall system. It happened I can have a country. Ahead of the president's visit. California governor Jerry Brown posting a letter to the president on Twitter inviting him to visit other parts of the state saying we are focusing on bridges not wall. The White House has called for eighteen billion in funding for the Waltz construction but that remains in limbo after the administration tried to appeared with big deal to create legal status to dock a recipient. This evening the president will hold a roundtable discussion with Republican National Committee sponsors at a private residence in bell later Donnie Backus ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.