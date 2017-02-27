Transcript for President Trump, first lady host governors for dinner at White House

President trump has held his first major social event at the White House hosting an annual ball for the nation's governors. 46 governors were in the room mess the president highlighted his efforts to tighten border. Controlling security he criticized Obama care for having what he called tremendous problems and he also spoke about his plans to replace it. I think we have something that's going to really be. Excellent but we're gonna have it fixed and we're going to repeal and replace. And I think you can see something very very special and. Those health care overhaul is expected to be discussed further as the president stops by for meeting. With the governors today.

