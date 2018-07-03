Transcript for President Trump to Latino conference: Democrats 'nowhere to be found' on DACA

It would try to have adopt a victory for everybody by the way and the Democrats have nowhere to be found that there's no way to be found. Really terrible. We're ready you know the expression ready willing and able we are ready willing and able. They are nowhere to be fined. Yet the senate democrats' filibusters and our plan because they don't care about the immigration. System or reform and they don't want to solve the problem. They would rad the use it to get elected this is our time. This. Is our moment. Go get daka. Go push those Democrats. Telling him Sloan so this is a moment for docket for all of us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.