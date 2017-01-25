Transcript for President Trump to Launch Probe Into Alleged Voter Fraud

You have people that are registered who it did. Who are illegals. Who are in two states you know people registered in two states that registered in in new York and in New Jersey they vote twice. There are millions of votes in my opinion now. I'm gonna get an investigation your help he figured out what you're for now president of the united stance when you say course I want the voting process to be legitimate. But what I'm asking but I got over that when you say in you're opinion. Millions of illegal votes. That is something that is extremely fundamental to our functioning democracy fair and free election. You see are gonna launch an investigation that is done. What you presented so far has been debunked it's been called false like all look at the pew report I call the author of the pew report last night. And he told me that they found no evidence of an odor and right here right the report he said no evidence of fraud. Then why did you read the reports I couldn't appear report the news. Then he's groveling again you know I always talk about the reporters at Kabul when they want to write something that you want to hear but not necessarily. Millions of people on here. Or have to hear so you can launch an investigation within and launch an investigation to find out. And then the next time and and I will say this of those votes cast none of them come to me. None of them to me. They would all be for the other side none of them to me. But when you look at the people that are registered. Dead illegal and two states and some cases maybe three states. We have a lot to look it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.