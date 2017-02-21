Transcript for President Trump: Media are the 'enemy of the American people'

He knew. You know you know once I'm back there are continued his attack omnimedia up calling in an enemy American people. But that did not sit well with Republican Senator John McCain and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace take a look. I hate the press I hate you especially but the fact is I we need you. We need a free press if you want us. Preserve democracy as we know what you have to having free and many times adversarial press and without it I am afraid that we would lose. So much of our individual liberties over time that's how dictators get started. You don't get to tell us right to do any more than that it Barack Obama did Rocco Barack Obama whined about Fox News all the time. But I got a site he never said that we were an enemy of the people. And. I ask that the media scrutiny comes with the job I mean yeah he did this to Barack Obama for years. You talk about how terrible happened. It was this he was that it isn't so I don't understand why it's so difficult for him to understand that. You know at the constitution according to the constitution which adjust it out yeah. Yeah. I am happy that yes we already raising more hurt it's important. If you don't know. What it sends you shut it says congress some make no law respecting an establishment of religion. Prohibiting the free exercise they are or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press or on the right to the people to peaceably assemble and to petition the government. For redress simply this that is let me to. This constantly. What do you think I am American not people come here act so they can bet we could. You know I'm yeah. I do. These rights in other countries where you can say what you feel about a president why the congress on the senate. That is. You have to have that. In order to remain America once you change that then you could put anybody's mama Carano you haven't and all the countries that he's been starting fights with you have an in Sweden and Australia is don't have and in Russia. Yeah endorsed Saudi Arabia or Vietnam yeah honor China now you know what was interesting to me we talk about that stuff like that apple we were talking about this this morning and I sit when I was in law school it was just fascinating to me. That our founding fathers had the foresight. So to. You know put that into law at the foot bent into the constitution and it was a direct result of how they were treated yeah in the UK when most people's on understand as. In the UK the English government required printers to get a license from the government. Before they printed any books. Ed by the mid sixteenth century anyone found with the book that criticize the government could be. Executed and be headed and then finally the British government sort of continue to enforce those laws and prevented anyone from printing something to criticize the government even if that was true. We don't integrate out of Nevada posting on brings to mind what a date from may because I remember those people who remember watching it and Nixon also attacks the press. He attacks the unnamed sources you know the leaks sinking that's going on now if it wasn't for leaks and unnamed sources you wouldn't have had deep throat you wouldn't have had wooded eight. You would have had Nixon being forced to resign. So the press is absolutely essential in this type of environment in particular when the president of the United States is a pathological liar. And has dealings with Russia that we don't know it back nobody knows exactly what it is maybe Chuck Schumer when he comes on can describe some of this for us. So it is very important and incumbent upon Americans right now to be vigilance. Especially those who are my age who would there and watched day I think every one. On free press but I do think that. We need to these I feel like I need to make an effort to understand that people quit this appeals to resist isn't appealing to a John McCain. They do feel that media is biased they do feel. That the vast majority of the media leans one way and that leads the reporting that they feel the trucks I so I did not act like not started by fox. Blues I'm trying to remember when this. I did not sought the spot news and its earnings came in at that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.