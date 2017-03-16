President Trump says news reports were origin of unsubstantiated wiretap claim

In his first interview since his unsubstantiated claim that he was wiretapped by former President Obama, President Trump said the sources of information behind his tweets were primarily news reports.
1:20 | 03/16/17

Well the pressure is also growing on president trump to provide proof that former President Obama wiretapped him at trump tower the leaders of they House Intelligence Committee. Now say they see no evidence to back the president's claims. Adding they don't believe there was an actual tap on trump tower and while visiting Capitol Hill FBI director James calmly wouldn't answer questions about the president's accusation. And it was on Saturday march 4 when the president unleash a slew of tweets claiming. She just found out that former President Obama had wiretapped. X front tower but in an interview with Fox News last night the president claimed he learned about wiretapping much earlier than march 4. I read and I think it was January 20 a New York Times article where they were talking about wiretapping. There was an article I think they use that exact term. I read other things I watched your friend Brett bear. The day previous where he was talking about. Certain very complex sets of things happening. And wiretap intercepts were meant as a lot of wiretapping being talked about I've been seeing a lot of things now for the most part market. Discuss so the president also added that what he calls some very interest in items will be coming. To the forefront over the next two weeks.

