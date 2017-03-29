President Trump pledges 'easy' health care deal after defeat

After he spent weeks supporting and lobbying for a Republican-backed health care plan that ultimately collapsed last Friday, President Donald Trump told a gathering of U.S. senators Tuesday night that they were "going to make a deal on health care."
Transcript for President Trump pledges 'easy' health care deal after defeat
Like a setting defeat last weekend president trot made a surprising proposal. Is now promising to make a deal. On health care the president spoke about health care during a dinner. With US senators last night at the White House. Ed said a speaking about repeal and replace. Which was part of his regional campaign trump said that he now wants to work with both Republicans and Democrats to make a deal. I know that we're all gonna make a deal on health care that such an easy one side no doubt that that's gonna happen very quickly I think it will actually I think it's gonna happen. Because we've all been promising Democrat Republican we've all been promising that to the American people and so I think a lot of good things are gonna happen. Earlier this man band the presence at that he had no idea health care could be so complicated. He has also also talked about. Just letting obamacare explode saying voters within blamed Democrats.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

