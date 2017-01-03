President Trump to protect victims of immigrant crime

More
New task force raises questions about how undocumented citizens are depicted in society.
6:15 | 03/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump to protect victims of immigrant crime

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45836425,"title":"President Trump to protect victims of immigrant crime","duration":"6:15","description":"New task force raises questions about how undocumented citizens are depicted in society.","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-protect-victims-immigrant-crime-45836425","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.