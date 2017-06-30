President Trump scolds press during disorderly photo op

A photo opportunity in the Oval Office between President Trump and South Korean President Moon began in disarray when members of the domestic and foreign press corps aggressively jostled for position. The president's patience wore thin.
1:02 | 06/30/17

Now. Easy fellas hey. Felons can't tell that easy. Speed up. So office. Bob. You guys are getting worse. It not disabled. It's actually very friendly rational effective. Although we just lost a table. I want oh thank you president. South Korea present a moon was being here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

