Transcript for President Trump shifts tone on China and NATO

Some of these ships on China in particular the president did not mince words straight. Now he says he and president she had been bonding she means well is China not currency manipulator what message does this end. To the president's supporters sent into the White House thinking he'd be following through on his tough talk again. I think that the president's tough talk was I'm on a variety of subject was to get results for the American people that that's what he has. Pledge to do to get more jobs here to grow more main faction to keep our country safe. The president and president she. Had a great meeting the president likes president Sheen got to normally Wellemeyer logo and I think it's establish a really good relationship working for the the end of the day this is always about developing. A better situation the American people and I think he's done. It the Wall Street Journal that presidents she helped him realize that North Korea is not so he's. Did the president underestimate the complexities of this to underestimate how difficult this is going to be no I don't think so dawn I think if China is able to help. Get a deal with with China the president would appreciate that I think this would be great for China as well. And as the president noted this morning if if China can help us do that it would be great if not will going handle that ourselves and their allies.

