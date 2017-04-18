President Trump signs executive order targeting foreign work visas

More
The order calls on the Labor, Justice, Homeland Security and State departments to "take prompt action to crack down on fraud and abuse" in the U.S. immigration system to "protect workers."
1:46 | 04/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump signs executive order targeting foreign work visas
Okay. It was. They want to. They represent. Yeah. Being.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46870806,"title":"President Trump signs executive order targeting foreign work visas","duration":"1:46","description":"The order calls on the Labor, Justice, Homeland Security and State departments to \"take prompt action to crack down on fraud and abuse\" in the U.S. immigration system to \"protect workers.\"","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-signs-executive-order-targeting-foreign-work-46870806","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.