Transcript for President Trump Signs Order to Cut Business Regulations

Small business Anderson regulation and we'll be the largest ever cut by far. In terms of regulation. Well wolf and three people. In weapons and and small business community. If you have. Regulation you want. Him. Story for the public and seven. But we do you know it would have objectives. Two regulation for every. The regulation they have to. Our idea that cutting regulations. This it. Places but it yet but this business. And that's what about today. And those who leave such. That our country as a person. Regulation or control what we. Normalize control what you can opened his. News. And that's what it is. Can recite it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.