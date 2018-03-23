Transcript for President Trump threatens to veto $1.3 trillion spending bill

President trump throwing his own staff into a tailspin. Announces he might veto a major spending bill tweeting I'm considering a veto on the omnibus spending bill based on the fact that 800000 plus dock or recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats. Not even mentioned in bill. And the border while which is desperately needed for our national defense is not fully funded this less than 24 hours before government shut down. Just yesterday what the administration officials closest to the president telling the congress to vote for the one point three trillion dollar belt. Because the president supports. Let's cut right to the chase is the president going to sign the bill the answer is yes. Why because it funds his priorities. Showing just how much the president has been acting on his own a source inside the White House says at the time it tweaked his communications traffic debating additionally the bill signing public or not. After days of back and forth between the White House and Democrats. Treating citizenship for doctor recipients for wall money Republicans have been scrambling to sell the bill with only thirty miles a new fence along the border are putting the administration's full requests. For the border. And for border security in the wall in year. For the next six months his latest scramble comes less than 24 hours after president trump announces new national security advisor John Bolton. Without giving him a heads up but didn't really expect an announcement. This this afternoon. Once at a Republican Bob Corker actually encourage the president to veto the bill. Not have the ball but because the price tag he treated cleaned you Mr. President I'm just found history and we'll bring you a patent. Tara Palmieri ABC news Washington.

