Transcript for President Trump says US 'Space Force' possible for fighting wars

We are finally going to lead again. You see what's happening you see the rockets going up left and right you haven't seen that for a long time. Very soon we're going to Mars. You wouldn't have been going to Mars in my opponent one. I can you wouldn't it be thinking about. My new national strategy for space recognizes. That. Space is a war fighting domain. Just like the land air act and city. We may even have a space force. Develop another one space force we have the Air Force One of the space sports. In the army navy. You know iris saying it. The other bankers were doing a tremendous amount of work in space as that maybe we needed to force local at the space force and I always. Not really serious administer what a great idea but we'll have to do that.

