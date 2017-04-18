Transcript for President Trump weighs in on Georgia special election

Then know that since he just can't help us now is taking a personal interest and it was going to fill. The Georgia congressional seat left vacant by his health secretary Tom price. He's been tweeting that thirty year old democratic candidate John also have. We'll be weak on crime and illegal immigration will raise taxes when he says actually no that's not competitive seem trying to do. What is what is it I'm thrilled that this kid is running his thirty years Howell. And I'm thrilled that he wants to be in service when I sell I hope that people will come out and support him because he's he's using me of back. Yeah the threat to the Republican Party because. This is an district where trump really won big there and the net may not winning big anymore it is George. So they're afraid that that is a Bellwether for what's gonna happen in the mid term election Abby in the next night I actually trump what he does you know he's how limited in his vocabulary and his think. I don't sleep then make you they'll make you less safe. Fear mongering more immigrants coming in fear mongering the get a raise your taxes it'll fear mongering. And he appeals to people who are afraid of things and that's what he darts and people need to wake up will not. Applaud this kid for his bravery because anybody. I'm softened somewhat but you know what what he's doing is down 117 other candidates and he actually seems to be leading right now and if he wins over 50% of the vote in today's primary he wins the entire thing out right. And I think Republicans are at an about Donald Trump saying these things about it what's interesting intelligence that he's going to be soft on crime while he's formed the company which investigates crime and corrupt politician like that's what this guy's. He seemed to be soft on crime and it comes to corrupt politician did it. Outcry kind of guy hell does that help well I think it's interesting because he knows he's. Concerned that this will be a referendum on on his own popularity and I think this is all about ego I think he eked out when man he was not trump trump did not win that district easily and I think he's even though it's a Republican stronghold that was an area that trump had a problem with and I think he's looking and saying is this a reflection on people being does not side with me with my agenda with what I said Betty and it also puts Republicans then at for the mid term elections instead of being hot beds of what's the one defense they don't want so I think it's an important race I think he's Smart to pay attention to I would be saying what he's saying and doing well also a topic is doing irreparable muscle else I think I can go. Our array of bold. We're I have no immediate sit here. Yeah I want. Yeah. Power is with the people we talk all the time using your votes have z.'s mid term elections are read that a the elections when someone up to wait your replacing some what yeah at the time people have to two votes lucky if this election scared to at all or you're not happy with the way vote. This is where the power comes back so people in Georgia in this district and I need to get out India and you employ that's. And that he's concerned about this race behind the scenes but it's like he's tone deaf because the fact that he's talking about it what you're shot in Korea Syria. Other people also shot a man shot and jobs health care and after him. Locally engaged on something like this and say this is not your business this is asked soft yeah business so the fact he's toned up and doesn't realized he'd be concerned he can talk to political operatives behind yeah. It is not really amounts we cannot unite signed in some some new stuff what is called. This new the. Morning executive water America fires you know American jobs just listen and let's being realistic okay. I haven't heard you mention anything about bringing manufacturing Matt yet so when you want to talk about bring him back jobs talk about manufacturing. Then we can talk about America first America proud. Right now. We're doing amazing things there are great amazing companies that have to ride me in America. Not because this big made in America but because their quality products wouldn't have weekly. Quality products what why. Yeah yeah. The border back to make parts except in America but his time in review his stuff is made in China all of a sudden they decided daughters that is made in China now he wants to what he's doing is he wants to review the H one B program which allows foreigners to come in better high levels high level educated and skilled out foreigners because he thinks that will give. Americans more opportunity for jobs and I think that's true. But the problem is if you have a Betsy to bosses the secretary of education there knows nothing about schools how to we train our students to be able to be still up six.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.