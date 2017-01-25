-
Now Playing: Trump Set to Sign Executive Actions on Immigration
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Promises to Deport Criminal Immigrants
-
Now Playing: President Trump: The White House Interview (Part 4)
-
Now Playing: President Trump: The White House Interview (Part 3)
-
Now Playing: President Trump: The White House Interview (Part 2)
-
Now Playing: President Trump: The White House Interview (Part 1)
-
Now Playing: President Trump Signs Executive Order on Wall, Toughens Immigration
-
Now Playing: President Trump Stands by Campaign Promise to Bring Back Torture
-
Now Playing: White House Clarifies Trump Tweet on Sending 'Feds' Into Chicago
-
Now Playing: The Difference Between an Executive Order and a Presidential Memorandum
-
Now Playing: Is Trump Living Up to His Campaign Promises?
-
Now Playing: Trump Calls for Voter Fraud Investigation
-
Now Playing: Analysis of President Trump's Inaugural Address
-
Now Playing: President Trump Tells ABC: Mexico Will 'Absolutely' Reimburse US for Border Wall
-
Now Playing: President Trump Tells ABC: Mexico Will 'Absolutely' Reimburse US for Border Wall
-
Now Playing: President Donald Trump Vows to Launch 'Major Investigation' Into Alleged Voter Fraud
-
Now Playing: Trump Administration's Next Moves
-
Now Playing: White House Doubles Down on Illegal Voter Claim
-
Now Playing: President Trump Signs 5 More Executive Orders/Memorandums
-
Now Playing: President Trump Still Believes There Was Widespread Voting Fraud in the Election, White House Says