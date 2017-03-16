Transcript for President Trump's budget blueprint faces tough opposition

This does set the Republicans up for a bit of an ideological battle right because there's been the groups who have been saying. We cannot. Increased spending anywhere else until we handle entitlements the trump administration seems to be saying we're not gonna touch them. Rate and that may have been fairly consistent on that message on that they were not going to look at social security and Medicare which are really. Because of the demographic wave of baby boomers retiring are really drivers of the deficit and dad and so we're going to. At least future deficits and debt and and that's something that's going to have to be reckoned with at some point. On in and into your point about you know it's it's it's cheaper too long on soft power hard power it's cheaper two. Fight your wars diplomatically would diplomats and it is to actually send men and women in harm's way in so that's. What I think a lot of the former military officials were trying to. Convinced that trump administration. Can't let to get from you guys that would help a lot of this is about messaging. It is about sort of setting your your agenda making clear to people that you are making good on campaign promises that you are. Being the lawn in order national security president. Knowing that much of this is going to be changed and generated upon moving forward. It doesn't really do the top administration any harm to say this is what we want to see happen we want to. Olson now bolster our military want to cut back on this soft power when it cut all these programs that we'll see doing any good for our communities it's. It's really just sort of additional campaign messaging at this point. Fulton one program that's going to be cut is the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and not in this budget but. But essentially will be phased out and if that's unfamiliar to it to viewers because we hear that. All the time right that Sesame Street that big bird is gonna get cut. But it happened there have been cuts. But it hasn't been completely phased out. An and that's because their lawmakers and stepped in to think that because of the good that it does for America's children to think that one will known example. But a program that is cons we talked about being on the chopping block and you know has mostly been saved. An action to that point back when those earlier numbers were floated about State Department cuts and actually senator Lindsey Graham. Who was one of the most outspoken critic saying no way this is not get a pass Steve do you see other Republican leaders. Stepping in here to a poet some parts of this proposed budget. I certainly think it in certain areas in certain fields there's going to be opposition and and criticism particularly from the people who actually. Right the budget who write that actual appropriations bills that fund government. There are very parochial to their interest and a lot of these programs in the catered towards their interest and so they'll be an effort to step open and protect them I mean. Two he's just honest point for instance there are some cuts in this that actually were in. In president Obama's budgets and a clip and so for instance department agriculture one of the ones he cited it gets a lot of cuts. On part of it is talking about closing foreign far Farm Service Agency offices and reducing personnel. That's something that congress is explicitly fought against. In England it was proposed by the Obama administration to some of these it's pretty clear there's going to be. A fight on their hands. And that's because. These lawmakers who want to serve their constituents and for a lot of agriculture states. They fight hard for farmers. In this country and that air their constituents of course we've seen. How powerful some states like Iowa and it's. I had. And that's why these budget cuts are talked about but in the and they don't get the chopping block.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.