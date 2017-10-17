Transcript for President Trump's changing tune on Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell knows how to get things and I think we'll have some really great health care for long I'm very disappointed and match. Repeal and replace obamacare should have taken place. And it should have been on my desk. Virtually the first week that I was there are the first day that I have been hearing about it for seven years that we should have had health care approved. He should have known that. He had a couple of votes. Turned on him and that should have been very easy to handle what happened in my opinion last week is unacceptable. On Thursday he blasted senate leader Mitch McConnell over the Senate's failure to repeal obamacare sweeting he failed. That should never have happened he also took aim at both McConnell and house speaker Paul Ryan's over the looming budget battle calling it a mess. But we've been friends for a long time. We are probably now despite what we read we're probably now I think as police as far as I'm concerned closer than ever before.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.