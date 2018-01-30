Transcript for President Trump's 'four pillars' of new immigration plan

Over the next few weeks, the house and senate will be voting on an immigration reform package. In recent months, my administration has met extensively with both Democrats and Republicans to craft a bipartisan approach to immigration reform. Based on these discussions, we presented congress with a detailed proposal that should be supported by both parties as a fair compromise. One where nobody gets everything they want, but where our country gets the critical reforms it needs and must have. Here are the four pillars of our plan. The first pillar of our framework generously offers a path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants who were brought here by their parents as a young age. That covers almost three times more people than the previous administration covered. Under our plan, those who meet education and work requirements and show good moral character will be able to become full citizens of the United States over a 12-year period. The second pillar fully secures the border. That means building a great wall on the southern border and it means hiring more heroes like C.J. To keep our communities safe. Crucially, our plan closes the terrible loopholes exploited by criminals and terrorists to enter our country and it finally ends the horrible and dangerous practice of catch and release. The third pillar ends the Visa lottery, a program that randomly hands out green cards without any regard for skill, merit or the safety of American people. It's time to begin moving toward a merit-based immigration system, one that admits people work, who will contribute to oursociety an who will love and respect our country. The fourth and final pillar protects the nuclear family by ending chain migration. Under the current broken system, a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives. Under our plan, we focus on the immediate family by limiting sponsorships to spouses and minor children. This vital reform is necessary, not just for our economy, but for our security and for the future of America. In recent weeks, two terrorist attacks in New York were made possible by the Visa lottery and chain migration. In the age of terrorism, these programs present risks we can just no longer afford. It's time to reform. It's time to reform these outdated immigration rules and finally bring our immigration system into the 21st century. These four pillars represent a down the middle compromise and one that will create a safe, modern and lawful immigration system. For over 30 years, Washington has tried and failed to solve this problem. This congress can be the one that finally makes it happen. Most importantly, these four pillars will produce legislation that fulfills my ironclad pledge to sign a bill that puts America first. So, let's come together, set politics aside and finally get the job done.

