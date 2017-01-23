Transcript for President Trump's Promises Point to a Busy 'Day One' on Monday

President trump kicks off his first week on the job at the White House today. We have. Set up meetings with us. The prime minister of United Kingdom. Trump is set to speak with born leaders including Israeli prime minister Netanyahu. But it was a rocky first weekend on Saturday speaking at the CIA on day one of his presidency. In front of the memorial wall fallen heroes trump battling it out with the media accusing the press of inventing his feud with the intelligence community. But just want to let you know within reason you number one step. Is exactly the opposite. And then hours later in his first appearance at the podium white house Press Secretary Sean Spicer and railed on the media's coverage of Trump's inaugural address crowds. This was the largest audience to ever witnessed an inauguration. Puree it. But the pictures don't lie route this is the crowd as Obama gave his first inaugural compare to the crowd on Friday as trump delivered his remarks. Both photos taken from the Washington monument trump advisor Kellyanne Conway stood by spices account. You're saying it's a falsehood and they're giving Sean Spicer a Press Secretary. Gave. Alternative faxed to that look alternative facts are not facts. They're falsehoods. And. Across the nation millions marching in opposition to president trump and in solidarity pro women's rights. So once in lifetime. I've been saving. To be able to speak up and be part of sits a massive. Yes. Trump's team is getting to work but many of his cabinet posts are still anti but today. The senate is expected to confirm two others nominees congressman Mike Pompeo port CIA director. And Rex Tillerson for secretary of state.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.