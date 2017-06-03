Transcript for How President Trump's new travel ban is different from the previous ban

I want to thank the president for his leadership on this issue and for sit steadfast support for a report lard for investment security. And counterterrorism mission again. As previously mentioned I have spent much of the day today on the phone with members of congress the leadership. Explaining the ins and outs of this GO when I do the same thing last week. So there should be no surprises. Whether it's in the media are on Capitol Hill thanks very much veteran Tom. It's an acknowledgment that the bridge. Plot in many New Haven now faster. I'm Christian so given priority under that they ordered them. Hey everybody on an Abbas here in in New York continuing coverage now with that announcement you just Saudi administration has finally unveiled. It's new updated version. Executive order on immigration and refugees. Right there you saw secretary of state Rex Tillerson it you saw the attorney general Jeff Sessions. And the Homeland Security secretary John Calley announcing the details taking no questions from the press. We're gonna walk if you some of those key changes that are in this new executive order and try to understand a little bit. How this will work for more on this let's bring in Rick Klein and our own political director down in Washington DC Rick you're watching this as we roll without this has been highly anticipated. For a few weeks now what's different. Almost everything is different on the I am struck because president trump said there would be no retrenchment there will be no major rewriting. But you go point by point and you realize this is a vastly different order. That is being sent the lord under vastly different circumstances for starters six countries impacted not seven Iraq. Off the list entirely no more special treatment for religious minorities that was viewed as a way to help Christians in some of these predominately Muslim countries get around that ban. In addition to that. A Syrian refugees have the same issue of a temporary ban a six month ban. As all other countries that's another major change. Perhaps the biggest change from a functional standpoint is that current visa holders. Are not impacted so we remember this story of people it's very hard to get a visa from a lot of these countries from all the countries in the last. And if you have that these you will be overcome so that the images that we saw people held up. On planes a customs facilities that's not gonna happen presumably anymore. And another big one is that this doesn't take effect. For another ten days or so and it period famously president trump said you couldn't hold off the last time and let people know when the deadline was because everyone would flood in. Now after weeks of delay. As they are saying that there's going to be this delight and it seems like an effort by the administration to get it right this time and then the optics up the first time around this was done. Laid it that night on a Friday evening paper statement that went out the actual language was not available for a long time you hear how deliberate the efforts were and you just heard from secretary Kelly hopefully. There should be no surprises us. I get a little bit more into this and the justification that they're laying out for the travel ban because some of the same concerns that people raised about the previous one. Still exist even if the tea tails appear to be different let's bring in our colleague Pierre Thomas also downed Washington DC right now who was watching. This announcement as it came out here let's standing out to you from what you're hearing and learning about the details at this new executive order right now. I'm so what Rick without interest differences. And walk backs into the executive order. You saw though the attorney general Jeff sexist make the case that they're doing this because they do believe the president has them the authority. As the chief executive of the United States to. Take this kind of action. The new information we had today is that they're saying that the FBI is currently. Investigating roughly three hunter it. Refugees for potential acts of terrorism. That's a new information that we did not have. The other thing I would say that would point out is that again there is a waiting period before this it is enacted and the notion that if you are already had. Some through access to the United States that you could come in and and not be affected by this so there are dramatic changes again that the emphasis here is that the government is saying they've gone back. He try to address the concerns of the court but they believe even the first. Executive order could have passed constitutional Muster. But they're backing away from that from now submit to pursue this new war. Here I just what it had follow up on something you mention there because that's sent out to me too and this is getting a lot of traction already in terms of questions online. But that they've widened the refugees go basically taking it beyond Syrian refugees to all refugees as a temporary. Ban that number that 300 people they said have come here as refugees that are being investigated do we know anything else beyond that sentence at this point. When they brief that number in a background briefing that we had earlier. This morning but they have not provided any. More specifics were effort into get some. To see exactly what they're talking about that is a pretty significant number one would think of of refugees. Are suspected of some kind of terrorism involvement but we don't know if that's into the fund raising we don't know if that's true. Travel we don't know that is it is in terms of plotting and we don't know which specific groups are they talking about. Because are there are terrorism organizations beyond. Ices and al-Qaeda for example that could be connected to so there a lot of questions to be answered. Erect back over a year now the justification that they lead it out he sought to be officials there make clear is national security remains national security. Critics of the last executive order though. Are still basically making the same points when it comes to this sort that it targets Muslim majority countries that it's largely. Muslims around the world who will be affected they're still calling it the hash tag most from ban everywhere and amnesty international and other civil rights groups are hardy protesting it at the same problem just and a different form. Are they gonna run up against the same kinds of issues they did last time. I think was important for them from a legal perspective to start over. Because the first executive order which was is we know hastily arranged in and put out. Without a lot of guidance. Had some real baggage around it. In included in that baggage Rudy Giuliani who was an advisor to the campaign said he was asked how to do the Muslim ban. And how to do it legally we know what president trump sat on the campaign trail that isn't changing about a total and complete shutdown of Muslims. Answering a United States you also have president trump giving an interview. A right before that's the travel ban came out the initial ban. That where he said that he would like to gets a special preference to Christians. That may look like a religious test those with a kind of concerns that the judges have looked at this in the ninth circuit. I'll Seattle that they were worried about exactly this perception round I think that's a big reason for starting over. But you're right the critique of this. Remains what it is which is primarily Muslims are impacted by this that is the stated intent of the president of the United States that's where he is identified as the issue. And the the impact is essentially what is always going to be for people trying to come here is going to be a lot harder for people from these countries all of that said. The president does as we've covered have. Pretty robust powers to set policy when it comes to border entry and heard attorney general sessions laid that out and say this fall squarely inside that power. I think a lot of legal analysts thought SPR said that at first traveled and the initial traveled an. May have won out may have been defensible in court. This one though seems a lot more carefully crafted to answer those concerns the take away the religious concern to take away what would have been a political and military concern. Regarding Iraq I feel like they were just much more careful what were deliberate with this consulting members of congress consulting the cabinet secretaries. Then they were the first round. And just the way in which was rolled out I mean you know we did not see president trunk here talking about it and we saw there's a photo from him earlier actually signing. The executive order but we didn't see him right here we saw these three officials who are heads of the agencies responsible for implementing and carrying out various parts. The executive order standing there and taking no questions. But presenting it there the president himself the two did he wanted to fight the last battle all the way up to the Supreme Court that it was completely defensible. Is there something deliberate about the way in which it was rolled out that separates president trump from it a little bit Rick take app first if you don't mind. Yeah I I think that's a great point and I think I think it will the president is the president you'll be. A part of that the key defense on this regardless but his language has been so toxic in this and his language. Was cited by judges along the way his tweets as well as the rhetoric that he used on the campaign trail and in interviews. And so yes I think there's there's a sense that it is. Just so toxic to have him involved in this in this was a to my mind just in terms of the staging of this these are the professionals if you're the secretary of state secretary of Homeland Security the attorney general you have to actually do the work. It's not about. Political slogans for them it's about actually enacting this order in at the legally defensible way in a way that the world understands that the nation understands. So I think this was. A much a product of an administration that was chastened by the fallout from the the first one it was it was not anticipated it went chaotic in a chaotic fashion they were viewed by the courts. Now they come back in a much more deliberate sort of almost traditional roll out of a new executive order.

