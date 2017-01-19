Transcript for Presidential Inauguration Day Safety Tips

I'm dreading James you're watching ABC news digital we are here on the National Mall less than 24 hours to go until the festivities begin. For the inauguration of Donald. If you're coming to the inauguration live lots of questions about safety and preparedness and we have the man here to answer all of those questions free areas spokes person. For the National Park Service my letter is thank you so much for dining. It's a beautiful day here in Washington. But we're not expecting exactly the same weather for tomorrow. We're gonna get some rain looks like so what should people prepare for when they're coming down here with the weather. Unfortunately that the weather looks like it's going to be a factor tomorrow and given the forecast of showers throughout the day relatively cool temperatures to starts the fact that people are going to be out. Probably 45 hours waiting for things to begin. Actually won't people be prepared for that whether so you know. Dress in layers. Two weeks ago changed you can't bring him back thank you so. Pack actually dry clothes and in in your bag that you can change into. Ring if you've got it waterproof. Outerwear you've got cortex like I'm wearing or something like that. Now there has been changed the overall policy you can bring umbrellas as long as they're the small collapse of the plight toads sort of umbrella. Raking in you can now bring umbrellas they were previously on the banned list and I can't raise though not the giant right lightly. Beautiful size golf umbrellas at home they're gonna it confiscated at that the checkpoint. But via. Pack everything you can punitive to keep yourself dry. Keep yourself warm as the day goes on. I'm the other items that people should lead off. Fairly typical for for large events in DC folks have come to fourth of July or other countries on the National Mall. No no glass bottles no coolers. No aerosols. Certainly no weapons of any kind or even anything that looks like a weapon. Which included SE X. Yes giant airliner to take himself aged just gonna have to use your arm on fashion as shivering summary with long arms review because. Self he sticks. Or are on the primitive list. As our sticks that you might put signed a you can bring signs on but you can't. Tact and two two assigned to a stick to hold up again anything on anything that can be used. You know as you know as a web battered about to me over the head with. You know full size of Rell was self he sticks. Six to put signs on those sorts of things are now. House. Safety very important here cars for any large then we're outside. One of me first aid tents that are dotting the mall area here. And let's. And. Main thing they were likely to see you tomorrow we've already touched on because of the weather hypothermia will be a concern if people get themselves. Chilled. And are outside for a prolonged period of time in wet. Want to keep an eye on that so again. Protect yourself dress in layers. And bring bring changes. The other thing that we're going to be worried about for tomorrow are slips and falls. Big crowds you know there you might know him might be able to necessarily see. Very far in front of you as you're walking. The walkways are going to be slick because of the rain. So we're probably gonna see our share of bumps and bruises from falls or you know twisted ankles those sorts of things so. Certainly dress accordingly. Dress you know or Wear sturdy shoes with ankle support if you've got to hiking boots that that that sort of thing. Now I keep your feet drive to give you better footing as you're walking around as well. And would also like people that to keep in mind to stay hydrated throughout the day uncle even though it's cold you can get dehydrated on the whole day just as you can warm day. So again. Bring that back package are allowed to bring in Villa with snacks high protein. Bottled water things to keep you give you energy and keep hydrated as well. And so if there is a slip or Voller has sort of issue. The key personnel and officers around. And feed mall Arlen communication. You guys can Russians action and actually have some some trucks here to go grab people. Correct not only gave stations that are set up that are stationary but we do have. Golf cart style ambulance that can go into the crowd and bring people out if there's a serious emergency. And let's take a look inside the tent because there's a sign up already with Cox. And water. Ends let's take a look and they are prepared or. Everything from dehydration have broken bones and hair so they're just gonna take Villa hi guys. See you can see all the people that are here on hand to take care of you you're coming down. And they are. Set up Oreo any number of everything from you know minor first date up to even setting broken bones they can take care of being here. We would certainly like that these guys are all as board tomorrow has as they are right now. Everybody that's listening and you know takes care of themselves and follows those measures hopefully we can make a quiet day for Padilla affiliate stations. We know what the number of people coming that's not likely that we're prepared to help people is needed for. Care for the worst but hoping for the best of course here and you can see definitely prepared for some dehydration yeah. On this diet as well and it'll be heated in here also. Definitely sad four. I didn't look there's so many supplies over here definitely definitely ready for our lives. And would certainly suggest people as well they have an opportunity there are places where you can get out of the elements and and warm up. The Smithsonian museums are all open. Good place to and it's a ducking in and get warm. Good and kept hearing get a couple cup of coffee and there'll be vendors. Concession stands open as well. For folks that they forgot their water their warm beverages. And what about any special tips for people bringing children you mentioned weren't talking or that your first inauguration UK and here when you are K Ed. And it's definitely a special experience or. For parents and children to eggs they experience an inauguration together do you have any special tips for parents bringing back head out. Sure everything we've mentioned previously that applies to double to kids we absolutely want to make sure that that that the kids are our warm and dry and get enough hungry and that sort of thing. But it didn't take advantage of that historic moment that's here an analyst participating in media. The event is watching it. National Park Service has a special. Inauguration junior ranger program set up you can pick the book up for many park ranger or any visitors senator up and down the mall. When you completed to get a did you get a junior park ranger badge specially made just for the inauguration. And so beyond safety tips since I've got you here let's talk a little bit about logistics as well you can see. All of this fencing along the perimeter here. People should expects. A little bit extra time to get in here Mara. Yes it. Any large event in DC whether it's inauguration concert. That's to be expected and you'll make your big day better if you just plan accordingly and realized that that there are likely be some delays along the way. Don't even try to drive down to the inauguration tomorrow the street closures are already in place you know we're. Having difficulty navigating around get a 24 hours out make use of metro public transportation. Again planned for some delays on metro if you have a Smart card make sure it's charged up before you get to that of the station. Holding that we get today the checkpoint. Again check the list before he can't make sure you're not bringing in any of those branded items that'll speed your trip up as well as the people behind you through. And to get plant planned to wait for a few minutes to get through. To get through. For the non take a guess general public. They can expect bag check as they go through ticketing guess a little closer to to the capital. Are gonna have a little more rigorous screening. As they go through. Thank you so much trolleys tips we're hoping that the weather. We'll clear up and we are hoping every one. Do is going to be coming down here Tamar safe and enjoyable time at the inauguration if you're not going to the inauguration if you're not in DC you can watch all the action of course here on ABC news. Dot com and mall today we're going to be. Having more contents. Showing you what's going on down here in the mall and preparedness. In Tennessee's. We hope that you will tune in tomorrow here thank you so much and might very expert talking with us. And to keep watching ABC news.

