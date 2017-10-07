Transcript for Press briefing breakdown: Russia and health care dominate conversation

Now when the end of the daily white house press briefing you heard just moments ago with an audio only briefing today. Off camera conducted by Sarah Huckabee Sanders we heard also from White House legislative affairs director Marc short break everything you've heard in case you missed the entire briefing. Right here for that let's bring in my colleague Ireland signed. Covers the White House and she joins us now. From Washington DCR let hi good today. And then well are you doing on the I'm good I'm good so let's just set this up for a second this briefing today just and it bring people up to speed. It was off camera I was embargoed until it was completed we've been getting the white house press briefing in different forms of the the last few weeks. Just walk me through how the rules are changing and if we know why they're changing. That's right each morning in the White House is telling us in what form there will be a briefing or even if there will be a briefing at all this morning we found out that there would be 1 at 2 o'clock with. White House deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders that would be. Off camera we were allowed to you that audio but as he sat. It's embargoed until the conclusion of the briefing they even change in this really on a dated eight basis as they try to. Calculate their strategy and how much they want to be out there in front of the media sometimes when the president travels for instance. They won't hold a briefing because they'll do you a gaggle on Air Force One. What he's traveling abroad sometimes they'll debrief these other times they don't so it's really a strategy of of the White House that there are deploying in deciding when when is in what capacity. They're willing got to talk to reporters. So there are a few big items checked off in that briefing there out of Sweden home and seeing the headlines plot on the Russian investigation. There was some talk about how legislation moves forward in this congress and there's also about health care I want to start with health care. Because it affects millions of Americans a huge chunk of our economy and they're coming up against a crunch time. In their timeline their confidence there. From Sarah Huckabee standards that they're going to be able to push through up a plan to repeal and replace gimme a reality check what's really happening on the ground. Well senate Republicans are back from their for the July recess today and really the state of play is it. Pretty uncertain about path forward for this bill is unknown at this time they need. To get support at fifty Republicans 5250 of the 52 Republicans the senate in order to get it's that to pass. The White House legislative affairs director Marc short was briefing reporters right before Sarah Huckabee Sanders and he said that they are confident that they can pass a repeal and replace measure. By August but right now. Well lawmakers have about fifteen days left before they head out for the August recess. But what before they can get anything done and the sun is coming back into session today right now there's no clear path forward or consensus around one senate Republican plan. What to see in the coming days or what's presented it maybe there is other measures Al parent to try to bring that the groups together but the White House rate now. Is acting as if they are confident that this will be passed before August recess it's also important to note that right before we had this freaking the vice president was on Rush Limbaugh's radio show. And he actually seven if they can't get the bill to pass what they should go ahead and do is focus on a repeal only strategy and create enough buffer room about legislation. Should craft legislation that would then replace it later on down the road. How much time a little bit about what we know about how involved president trump will be in any of those talks or negotiations and the pressure. To get this thing through already we know how involved he was when he came to the house bill before what's he gonna do moving forward. That's right Walton vice president Mike has that same radio interview said that both he and and the president would be working closely with lawmakers to try to come to reach an agreement. But really a strategy that they've ended employee. And the senate side the health care debate is far different from the house side where he. Was basically arm twisting and bringing members it down here to the White House every single day trying to convince that. To come together around a plan he take a little bit more of a backseat approach part of that's at a request of senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. Who's really to writing the process he and his team and a small group of lawmakers are assembling this plan and trying to find the ways that they can bring people together the conservatives. And the moderates and that's a really hard GAAP. Two to try to bridge when you have people on opposite ends of the Republican spectrum who are as this bill. So let's talk a little but out one of the other big headline news broke over the weekend some new disclosures about some meetings that Donald Trump junior took. As a member of his father's campaign back in when he sixteen. Acts trump tower we know now I think that we have a Russian lawyer who has ties to the Kremlin. And extensively the meeting was set up an order for him to navy receive information that could have been damaging to the Clinton Campaign. What if the White House saying about this meeting now and what kind of questions we think they're gonna get about this move in for mothers. A lot of shifting explanations from over the weekend when this first the story first came out on Saturday just Don junior to saint he met with them to discuss adoptions. That in a statement yesterday actually revealed that he met with them because they said that they had potentially. Opposition are urging imaging information about Hillary Clinton to share and the White House today said that Don junior went to that meeting and that there was no follow one after that meeting that they ended it once they need clear. Once they've moved on from his discussions about Hillary Clinton. Be clear there wasn't any information there. Then moved on a Russian adoptions at that point he tried to do to stop the meeting our White House court's chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl asked. Sarah Huckabee Sanders when did the president learn about this meeting he actually just found out a few days ago that this meeting. Even occurred but the White House is insisting that there was nothing inappropriate that was done in that meeting Sarah Huckabee Sanders she's a veteran of other campaigns she was arguing. That oftentimes campaigns get phone calls about potential tips. Opera of Oppo research against other candidates she was basically likening this to that kind of situation she could be only inappropriate. Points of all of us was that there are people who are leaking information about that meeting as a common theme of this White House seems to go back to is. Pinning things on the leaguers president addressing the actual substance itself. And I let me know that Don trump junior has defended it is taking that meeting in a tweet earlier today. I'm he also went on speech later on that if anyone Nike the Senate Intelligence Committee as you know one of the members said they may want to speak to him he said he'd be willing to share with them. What he knows but if you best of concern to anyone else in the White House especially. To John Carl's question that the president himself didn't even know about that meeting that someone in his campaign took. During his campaign with a Russian official if you concern that he didn't know until an hour they're worried there could be other meetings that he doesn't know what. Well right now they're not expressing that and what the White House is sad that any meetings that people of the campaign had. With forty cat foreign agents or or hurt or foreign officials. Are disclosed and at sometimes they cut to amend their disclosure forms in order to include that at this is a meeting that's gonna come under intense scrutiny. Likely up on Capitol Hill yet senator Susan Collins today. Saying that she wants to hear from Donald Trump junior about this meeting he as he was noted it took to Twitter saying he's willing to share any information that he has. But we do doesn't think these congressional investigations and that's special counsel they're really don't want to look into what ever ties or meetings campaign officials had. With with the Russian government or other actors. That this is. Probably the closest that we've seen the highest ranking. Campaign official that's. Donna Donald Trump junior palm in a four and your commissioner meeting with someone who has ties to Russia. You mentioned some of those names there are let it critical to another question telecast of miss Sanders. In that briefing which was look for many months there has been blanket denials by hope takes previously as a spokesperson. By mr. Spicer at that podium by miss Sanders as well at that podium. That there were no meetings no contact of any kind with foreign officials over the Russians along the way. And slowly drip by drip we have learned more and more about some of these interactions and meeting you got a list of people right there on the support Carter page Mike Flynn. I Jared Kushner now Donald Trump junior. If they're sentence within the White House that maybe we'll see an increase transparency they need to get ahead of some of this information. Or did they just continue to wait to see if there's more information drip down over time. We'll set our they had an unveiled a new strategy when it comes to that that we know that the Senate Intelligence Committee and House Intelligence Committee will be looking into this closely we actually learned. This week that the Senate Intelligence Committee. We'll be interviewing trump campaign officials for the first time. This week so watch to see in the coming days who is going to be appearing before that committee and what kind of details these lawmakers are going to be seeking them whether they're looking into it meetings they are you know about work essentially don't. About lasting only gets on before you go we heard performance hitters we've heard as you mention from the White House. Legislative affairs director mark shorts they handed out some paperwork in the briefing room before they began. This tack. Attacking the Democrats as obstructionists this is been part of the strategy. From the White House messaging team and they mentioned at the beginning in terms of nominees still awaiting confirmation. Mr. shortz at a 133. Nominees still awaiting votes he laid the blame. Squarely on the Democrats squarely on senator Chuck Schumer. Is there any light ahead. For the top administration pushing through some of their nominating. Well they want these nominees it's it's a come it. Forward Ann and though I have go ahead and have votes. Hold it hasn't just been on the democratic side there's also been some Republican hold up as well and Democrats are are actually arguing and pointing to. He lacked of number of nominations if you look. The Obama administration they argue that they had substantially more nominees even brought even a sign appointed. At this period of time compared to eighties trump administration. So what sixty in the coming weeks that they had to set August recess Marc short actually floated right there. The possibility that the present has the right to call people back from recess if he feels like. You lack confirmation of certain nominees relating to national security if he feels like that's an a gap. That's sitting there he holds the right to bring the factory sets that we don't know if the president actually would do that held. We we know that bring out the hill is still planning on going on their congressional recess in August look to see in the coming weeks and months whether that calculus changes. All right a lot cover there in the briefing island signs live for us that the White House north line thanks island. Thank you. And thanks to you for watching as well remember you can go to abcnews.com. Anytime for continuing political coverage. And the latest from the White House for now I'm on an Abbas I'll see you back here since.

