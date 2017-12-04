Transcript for Preview of New Jersey congressman's town hall event

Hey everybody I'm on in about life in New York to check the fat you've probably heard members of congress. Are on recess from Washington DC most of them are back in their home districts many of them are holding a town hall. Facing their constituents and some tough questions for the first time in several weeks. Our own Josh Haskell has made his way out to one of this town hall happening tonight in Flanders New Jersey. Jack's tell us who is going to be there tonight and what you expect to happen. Congressman Lance from northern New Jersey -- now I'm here live right now he's actually holding a town hall of course. What happened back in February. Those town halls as you know we're very boisterous. There was a lot of angry constituents and activists that showed up so what we've been seeing is that a lot of members of congress are either doing telephone town halls this time around. Or their doing FaceBook lives not as many are showing up in person. But congressman Lance he is coming here tonight. This hall right here at mount all live high school holds about 14100. People expect to be packed. And as we pan over the side there are some protesters already gathered they tell me that they are from this area. And that they are not paid. Day or constituents. Of Leonard Lance and they are here. To go inside so they're starting to gather here with their signs that they plan to be in there tonight asking questions. So Josh we know how these things go right that congressman or congresswoman team shows up at the talking points that they honey get across. The constituent shop with the questions that they want answered how far apart do we expect those two to beats and. Well we know that health care is going to be a big topic something that the congressman wants to talk about something that. His constituents also want to talk about that's because congressman lives. Did it support. The repeal and replaced of obamacare. Are on the committee he ended up not supporting the bill. It towards the end of the process. And lately he actually has differentiated. And separated himself from president trump on many issues he was a supporter. President trump. Definitely during the campaign and in the early days of his administration. But when that Muslim band. It was announced that was something that he stood out against. So that'll be. Brought up tonight. In addition to health care we have to talk about of course the investigation an independent investigation. Into Russia's involvement at Torrey sixteen election. That will certainly be brought up and Trump's taxes as I mentioned in February. The congressman held a town hall and people in erupted in many times saying. We want you. To urge president trump to release his taxes we expect that to come out can come up tonight as well. Chop I remembering all those videos everyone's all over FaceBook and elsewhere. In those town halls and people were getting pretty heated about the have repeal and replace plan. Or not plan at apt point right and and constant discipline of the few people who said I couldn't get behind. This Republican plan their proposal specifically he mentioned in an interview because of things like free entry to see conditions not being covered universally so. T think that apple come up again in the same way. Out. I think there's going to be a lot out lot of similar issues lot of these constituents I talked going in right now as you can see is a steady stream of people entering in going through security. They've been telling me. Were worried that the health care bill is not dead they're worried that. Let Leonard Lance in addition to some other members in congress have not accepted. Obamacare yet that they are behind the scenes. Working on another bill and they want obamacare be the law of the land so that will certainly be an issue. And you don't you just have to look at the White House right now that trip trip. Of Russia and the investigation there seems like there's a new piece of reporting every single day. And so. That will definitely be something that's brought up tonight I'm also seeing a number of people with Planned Parenthood signs they are definitely worried about judge corps CH and what he may bring to the Supreme Court. Let Lance. It. It's was supporting church corset so you better believe although he is now officially on the Supreme Court that will be brought up this evening as. Well and interestingly enough this is not the first. Town hall that congressman land has held rightly mentioned there was another one there are some heated questions there and I think we've actually got. A clip from that previous town hall when he was taken questioned specifically. On Planned Parenthood let's take a lesson. And parenthood. I favor of those programs for the conditions that you had discussed. And that is why I would redirect the funds to qualified health standards you in the. Packed an up teenagers are not gonna go to all of my health centers teenagers are going to go to Planned Parenthood where nobody knows their name. That's the reality I have teenagers I want them. I want them protected I want this health care available to them. And regarding. Regarding your your your statement that 3%. Planned parent its activities related. The jobs facing a tough tough situation for congressman Lance this is something that a lot of Republican lawmakers are facing. When they go home right that the policies that they're forced to get behind as members of a party. In count on Capitol Hill aren't really landing with their constituents at the ceremony. That's very true on the let's bring in one of those constituents right here Elizabeth Lou and douse keep you told me that you voted for congressman Lance but. As the months have gone on in the trump administration. You seem pretty skeptical about the work he's done so far right. It's that time effort were moderate Republicans did find their own voice. And speak up for their constituents. And they didn't really get to do that in the pants because there were other people in power. But now they he asked do and they have to stand up and speak for us. And make sure that we Arnold get health care. That there are cuts to health care to pave our tax cuts for the wealthy. That. We get it independent investigator from being in congress. To find out what exactly are rush it has been trying to do to interfere in our elections. We need to. Find out. Why can't we see Trump's taxes if he's going to be deciding tax law and re doing double next system. Now that the says he's not having huge conflicts of interest. Elizabeth if you have the opportunity tonight once you go inside to ask your member of congress a question what. Will you ask him. I'm going to be asking about health care I want to make sure that he is still. Against. People. A health care bill that would eliminate covering people with pre at six existing conditions like me and also. The essential services. Is he going to support a bill that sort of cuts essential services. And he said that he's not in favor of something that that cuts Medicaid. Let. We really don't need to know exactly where he stands because a lot of us depend. I personally get my care through. The estate exchange I'm not subsidize at all we pay the regular rate but. It can't last health care bill can ask. My rates. My premiums would skyrocket but as I'm 55. I have a preexisting condition. And it it just would have been crazy and if they eliminate the mandates. We're. People don't have to get insurance and where businesses they have fifty or more people don't have to provide insurance or access to insurance. Then the the wrist just gonna get smaller and smaller premiums are just gonna get higher and higher. So although your member of congress did originally support the repeal and replace and then he changed his mind. That doesn't seem like that's enough for U you plan on holding him accountable now he danced it. Health care is important people needed it's something he can take away and I'm really concerned about Bryant's its ends. That health care is just the starting point for him and he wants to work on Medicare and cut at it once did. Privatize social security and all this. And we need. Congressman have to stand up for us and for business interests and for the 1% owners and I don't know at for the alt people who are giving him money. I can't leave the boat that he can't unmet. It letting people have our information about how we use our Internet. And he gets a lot of Tony actions from talent tell us I mean we really need. And that two. Be curry favor with people who were donating money him. We need him to be listening to us what our needs are. I don't know if you're where the Democrats have actually targeted your district the seventh district. For 2018 because they feel like Leonard Lance is vulnerable in this is a seat that Democrats may be able to take from Republicans. If he does not change. His tone towards Donald Trump for his stance on health care in these issues could you see yourself voting Democrat in 28. 1000%. But I don't hate you keep using the worked hate Democrats. From Republicans. It's people are gonna vote for who best represents bear interest. And dance what it is it doesn't I'll take. And on the wall I have Elizabeth here any anything you'd like need to ask her before we let her go inside. Can I thought it before this administration T average ten these kind of town halls before. Yeah Elizabeth before the trump administration. It came into power did you ever go and attend a town hall like this we know that congressman Lance is held quite a few town halls over the years. I might turn out. This is so important advance by Ike came. Out here. This. I want to thank you so much for for talking to us we appreciate all that you get inside so you willingly came tonight. And enthusiastically and with my work. But my what sort of like many of the women are it is really that much of this protests and demonstrations. In school. And is this your first town hall as well. There was the first of American students who want tickets were sold so this is my personal looking forward. The want to RT EC but at least it up and. That was in February so that was once the trump administration took off. Picture that he keeps a boating and our interests and you're just so appalled that he voted the first trauma care bill out of committee. Without getting bad what does it by Tate. Congressional Budget Office without even hearing what they get to say about it is loading it on Canadian fans just plain. Think he's so much for talking to us. You just heard from a Republican going inside right now debt attend a town hall with her Republican congressman. Ownership over here to some Democrats. Constituents also Leonard Lance quirk here gathering pro testing before they go inside. Of course. This town hall not just for Republicans or Democrats as well Catherine correct abstract. Catherine we were discussing. Earlier tells what group you're involved in and why you guys gathered here before. Congressman Lance. Sir I'm with indivisible garden state values where a group that forms on January 1 as sort of a New Year's resolutions you. Our members of congress really represent us and our ears. Ends. I'm here because I'm an environmental scientists and I'm particularly concerned about. Leonard glances record on the environment steam boats almost exclusively with the town agenda. Against environmental. Issues clean air clean water gets 21% on League of Conservation Voters report cards so. You know I've forecast year old son and I want him to have clean air clean water when you parents out. When we were speaking earlier you wanted. To make it very clear to me then. You live here in this district. There have been some reports that a lot of these different town halls. People are coming from other districts organized by other groups just coming here disrupt things but that is not the case here tonight. Absolutely not I like to say. My congressman is voting so badly this pre. And I'm definitely on district sent them from Annandale. If you have the opportunity tonight to ask congressman Lance a question. You plan on talking about environmental issues. Plans talking about his specific record on voting against. Hands. Why he's apparently never sponsored and environments action hands. Only. Over a thousand policies cosponsored. For aren't our actions. Thirty planes that disrupt the town hall tonight. If he does not answer questions. I know last time in February there were chants of do your job. Any kind of approach that you guys. Are gonna take with the congressman tonight. Am certain none of those were planned in advance that was pure emotion people respondents you is non answers so. Answers or questions adequately and span. He's doing his job unfortunately that's not. In on the while I have Catherine hear anything it. You'd like me ask her. Yeah I just carry it today just a second are under New York I'm just curious to know how much of this or her husband's. Think that that previous woman there. Was sort of inspired by what she saw it at the top administration and or was it just specific votes that she saw from her own congressman. Yet Katherine this is your second town hall I take it that you you've attended. This of course is under the trump administration. Argue here specifically because of the week that Leonard Lance has voted or you also here because of the actions of the trump administration that's brought you to ease back to back town halls. I'm if you look at his voting record those are one and the same. 38 ranks him as voting with the tram administration 96% of the time so. I'm here because I'm frustrated that he wants to be perceived as a moderate and it. Enabling. It administration I would like checks and balances to your sort. Well when a thank you for your time live on ABC digital. And as we back up a little bit just wanted you to know on and all of our viewers that they're in. A pretty big police presence tonight there metal detectors to enter here I was told there is about sixty officers at the last haute town hall and February there's more here tonight so far. Very peaceful protest. Many of these can can stick our constituents of Leonard Lance. They were expecting possibly 400 people of course much smaller crowd out seeing about. Between thirty and fifty so far. And as I mentioned the room holds 14100. But not all police are here just in case there are some disruptions.

