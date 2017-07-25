Transcript for Preview Trump's speech in Ohio after crucial Senate vote on health care

Good evening fifth floor area air and I aiming Youngstown Ohio Eddie trump rally it's it's a campaign event. A re election events paid for by the trump campaign and here at Catholic fathers who is actually literally been here before she covered. The campaign and now she covers the White House Catholic you and I have been talking all day about what an incredible day back. Washington it has then. But if you're here you would not have any idea that it's been a dramatic day for the president would do what is this crowd like tonight. You're exactly right at your lucky that you have absolutely no idea you know the president what he's been saying about it. That fashion he of course I'm meter ninth out victory on health care on the nose and proceed on out here that without that it. Out here and is proud. These supporters are people and with him and that's done right you talk to them and their unfazed by the jets fashion. Saying about them. So from this crowd here there at their supporters at a bid from but from. From the very beginning they're here to CNN rightly glory as you see around at this like this morning about. People are sitting here with popcorn they're looking to see the president today I agree with the message about draining the swamp in Washington and and that's. Really why they're here. As a lawyer I just went to seven in the crowd wearing a teacher came in the president. And I asked him are you worried that the president they comment on health care. Has not been passed yet that it is essentially in limbo any that we absolutely not I don't blame the president. I blame the lawmakers I blame the same lawmakers. Who have been holding out here it's sad. For the last. Decade they don't blame you did it mean they don't Clinton on that typically how it got out there one of his promises on the campaign. Start but we're going to repeal and replace obamacare the people here. You know what happened in Washington today as as a victory frankly announcement the president will say that's right his. And what's fascinating about president and it's when he's talking about how parents reading about it. He didn't say we are our party our work he says Republicans and they say that so over the past week he's been really setting up. Himself against the Republicans and Rick Gloria a lot of these people. Theory that wouldn't say most of them but. Now aren't Republicans. Are now identify necessarily with the Republican Party at least on the campaign trail they didn't have much if they were clumps of as they were there to support him so despite the fact that the Republican. Party may be at odds of him a little bit now I'm in congress. Yeah aren't on the side and it did it's the lawmakers problem got that sense that all the criticism he faces. It's something that they associate. With this other side the Democrat or Republican. That the inability to pass health care bill is not his faults it's the lawmakers small and the other thing that I thought was very just ask somebody. All of the drama around Jeff Sessions today unprecedented. For president to be so public in his criticism of that top lawmaker one person that's an actress the president if he's got to go he's got to go it doesn't bother me by someone else and. And it's exactly how they'd be despite this being. The top law enforcement officer despite. Sessions may go homey may go doesn't matter because these people side with the president. No matter what his supporters that you saw the ABC news poll that you had about a quarter of them saying. Yes the president set a fire cronies so. You know they're unfazed by and a judge sessions news that the president decided that he would ask for Jeff Sessions resignation or if he's fired. His supporters say this does that Laurent. We are in this date that Frontline by nearly ten percentage points 52 to 43. Still why does he come here why choose Ohio's number what did you covered him for a long time you've been to more of these events that you can count. And your we are six months into his presidency back at these events. Your sources in the White House think he gets from these events. Well think about what's happening in Washington right now we talked about it this one's going on and then you come here. And the accident or they're playing in the background Riley has visited states this isn't W want to Ohio Ohio. A lot during the campaign so if you look around what and you saw a little bit ET's Elena but maybe. Not the proper crowd yesterday scouts. But he. Tell me is that he is off but. The crowds the cheering you look at all of its supporters on meet the mayor and signs women from all of these people in one place and the of them he says that the media that the ground. In the actually. Mary it is a very well attended event it is an inlet and cameras on Air Force One with him once he came back to the press cabin to tap desperately and and them. After a rally Mr. President how many of these are you going to do when he says. To do them you know once every two weeks that you think about it we just that this six month mark Loria and we're on the six rallies are averaging about one month to kind of you know. It back. Making good on that promise the thing that I think we hear about a lot in Washington. Criticism of his use of Twitter right. Even members of his own party saying I recently up that are. Present looming tonight. The morning they were they're cropping and they can't wait. See that America. That's not surprising have to say. That permeate his tweets my alarm clock in the morning this morning it. In ending at 61530. But that's and you don't like social media not that. He did not license the beginning he speaks his mind doesn't leave his lead in the backtrack on anything and frankly you ask. As you just gets asked his supporters it's. Not that great liked what they say. He's very real on sweater he's saying. You know what he think talking. He in his first interview after the inauguration I don't think Lebanese border and I may I may back off a bit but. He sits there and it's my lane to speak to my supporters the American people island. Even at 35 million I believe it probably isn't litters now aren't amazingly we got here what they let the press that about 430 in the afternoon their RD. Waiting in their seats outlines. It is you know months away but we're talking about three years. That that's the privacy worries that had come to expect not from this. White House. You know nothing surprises me any anymore it has parents are tailgating in the parking lot. At all the merchandise that's how I mean. You know this. And everybody. Wants to come CN everybody's standing in line you don't don't ever. In mind it's morning and being in. This is his way and he says that the American public and just thing about. These rallies as they're not and they're not taxpayer funded. Says his six wives and their fee or I at the trump wins reelection campaign. Or any other president has been on the road. As soon as this president I don't know it now he's he's out here this early it since they argue that hey why are you in Washington. You know we're not you don't have an opponent for Tony Tony wiry brown hair back. Let's talk little about Halloween notes being with him who his arm not plain we have some reporting that Revis was on the plane. And started to. So those artsy be able very close to the president but reflective of what kind of situation in the White House right now. And I'm and streams by the preakness dynamic. The recording them behind the scenes new Leah pointing communications act. During its needs army chief was you know at odds with. Wright's critics and and you look at what's happening in the White House now frankly even today one of the senior. Presences insistence was that was not. And apparently found out. Before he was taller than in he was allied with the preakness Spicer side of the administration scenes look at that again that scare me cheap previous dynamic and it White House is being. It is strategic in how in selling three Pittsburgh campus of the day after scare me she was appointed they had. You know they had him now. Having lunch with the president in the White House needs her to release. The statement that he was you know intact having lunch which they very rarely tell us what he's doing on the Saturday so. He's been more visible and White House has. Concern to kind of prove that to us to show that he's with the war. This is actually interesting moment for us to pasta because this is a common moment Indies rallies right moment of silence and then a prayer. Yeah and you see these entire. Auditorium quiet down right now it's all. The president we expect within a very few minutes and when he is here we will bringing that we will be bringing that to you as well. But for now I'm Gloria Riviera and I'm here Catherine falters we'll have more for you. A little bit later thanks for joining us you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.