Protesters arrested outside Sen. McConnell's office

Hey guys this is daring him content with ABC news you're joining us live watching protest. It is. Kind of erected right after the GOP senate health care bill legislation was released about an hour ago. And at this protests erupted shortly after. People gathered right outside of the senate majority leader Mitch McConnell office. These hallways are viewed closely monitored by capitol police but a huge group is here. About a couple hundred people. They're here through the group attacked. And they're staging and Diane for people with disabilities. So earlier there were people in wheelchairs. People sitting on the ground. Chanting and screaming. They want. Obviously changes to the Senate's version of their health care bill especially as a relief to Medicaid which stare the senate is hoping. That we do a gradual decline of Medicaid expansion. This is something obviously that. The folks here are not happy when. There were drops of blood on the ground just outside of the leader's office. And as a reminder this is a very rare occurrence. The protest. Is now coming down a bit but police officers rushed to the scene. About 45 minutes ago favored dragging people off of the ground pulling them up by their arms and their legs. And you know they were they and the people continue to scream and chants. For their liberty demanding that note changes being made to Medicaid. And so it was really a shocking sight to see for people here we're gonna try to get a little bit. Closer now to what's left of the protest he can still faintly hear. I'm still faintly hear people chanting down there. DC police officers. Are still. Asked warning people away. There with their hands behind their back. Most are leaving calmly now but earlier. It was much more aggressive seen here there were screaming. There are shouting. Here's one right now. No cuts to Medicaid. Give us our liberty. That is what they are chanting for and protest in four. We were pretty close when the protest erupted that are just with a group. Right there you see those flags where we are McConnell offices. But within minutes of the protests erupting. Police rushed in and created a barricade. They were screaming out asked the media outlets here. To move back move back. They pushed us against the wall they wanted us to create a hole so that they could remove people from the protest. The crowd it's obviously much calmer much smaller now. But there are still people here. It being escorted away. Yeah. Yeah. For some more images of people being escorted. Clearly see that many of these people here. Are people with disabilities. In we'll speak to send here in a little bit. And we'll tell us about why they're here and why this plot of this so important. This is an issue that really impacts. See there is a lot of anger here. People are extremely concerned about cuts to Medicaid. And Social Security again we at ABC news are still going through the draft legislation that the Republican senate released around 11 AM this morning. But the effect of it being released with the media it's within minutes. You know we've heard downstairs in the that capital of this building when we started hearing chanting. Popped onto an elevator and ran out here chastised the protest was getting. Forums and already there were fifty people all hundred people. There were people standing right next to the leader's office there was even one person inside of his office holding a sign up. Demanding that no cuts to Medicaid you need. This is of really unusual sightings here on the capital there are of course all this protests happening on the capitol grounds at the very political area. Lots of opposing views. A lot of issues that people really care about and obviously health care is at the top of the agenda right now but inside the halls of the capitol. It's. Well it's pretty unusual to see this happen. I is it means he that the media's being tapped. Along the walls and that there's an open barrier in the whole lane. For police to be able to escort police away. Cuts to Medicaid will it an impact. People that are from low income area the elderly and that is. A lot of incidents being debated among Democrats and Republicans. Huge issue that many of the democratic senators we spoke with this week. That they didn't know what was going to be in the film. Okay. Democrats were demanding to feel legislation. At least gives. The Democrats a chance things that give us the chance to look at this legislation so that we can work together. Towards a solution. In so many many Democrats we spoke with just yesterday this morning. Where exasperated and frustrated. But many Republicans we could say the same you know a lot of moderate Republicans even. We're showing signs of frustration that even they hadn't in the legislation before this morning. Leader McConnell announced. Just two days ago that he plans to bring. The health care bill to a vote next week. And only gives them a handful of days to go through this legislation which as you probably known as hundreds of pages long. And Republicans and Democrats on both sides of the aisle and both expressed that that's clearly not enough time. To go through. A process and policy thought it impacts millions of people. It it. And see people are still lying on the floor as police are. Forcing them up off the ground. They're it drops of blood right outside the leader's office. From protesters who were getting a little bit physical with officers they just did not want to judge. But officers forcibly. Remove them and pick them up and carried them away from the scene. Some people are very you know they they'd left mark peacefully. You know they. They didn't make much of a fuss says there are being escorted away. The woman who just you just saw sad we can make a difference in this country. For more than just a tax cut. Now Britain actually head back over here to speak to someone from the group. How are you. So we're gonna try to maneuver this court may hear in this corner hi my name is Marion with even seen you. Find it. Ain't the end. Yet that eat people with people live says that the plane. Then beaten. With cook and eat meat. You have who like that they desire. Work and kids to play in the comedian Ricky in with them that Dick she'd. That's not possible. You tell me a little bit about yourself what brings you hearing from this area act eyewitness. And at what happened that the team. And united naming EU and now may have been and equipment. And that work for. Does take she's dreamed of bricks deep centers. You ask me where I am what keeps it. Issues that really need to be ruined it. He had been. I. Congress. IA type kids help. South advocates. Though are people at this heat your mind is can't have a policy. How do you feel being here in this environment being you know so many people sitting in staging in in front of leader McConnell office. What we can't what does that feel like. Proud. I'm at the heart. I've been and that's the commitment. Where out of that point yet and I can tell you. It is that for it and that really proud. Saying and I. The American people and I can steam up for what I'd leave it. And let let my friend. I can't count and then it grew out but. Whether you demanding from our leaders here in the senate he just released this draft legislation on health care. We are people. Hit me we I'm. Leash. And re not yet. He and saying we mom of three I eat and we want to quietly want to. He beat prior incidents I. It leaked acted. If we don't hate it that's possible it might be don't. Yes because I hit. People. With this. This neck hate those I. Lack. And to happen in the morning to to weigh him. And we plot well where we can antiques that we mean net. Let's head. Back. If you had one message spent leader McConnell what would you say to him if you saw him right now. Their people and where people let's just be and that doesn't mean and we are where's it been wean me. You know. The things he learned people. And you're part of the group called attack that right he talked to us a little bit about what this group. Apparently that. Is. This is. Right we speak to him. They. It. But. Sentence today. I'm buying them. You heard it from her this is the final straw. She's telling us that she is a person to she has rights. Thank you so much for your time. C can see here that. The capitol police officers are keeping media pack we're a couple of hundred feet away from the leader McConnell office now that the protest. Is almost over there still a few people I remain. Tons of media still here but it's a much calmer scene than it was. Earlier today. Just an hour now when this protests erupted. There are. The group that's. Capitol police officers huddled around now outside of the leader's office. Today. Yeah. Okay. Yeah. So we're heading back here great now we're gonna do another. Interview with someone who lives here in support of the people that were protesting. Leader McConnell profits can hack. Hang my. Hi my name's Alison Markoff from the disability advocate here in DC with the center for public representation and we worked together in a coalition of disability advocates across the country. Can you tell us about you know why this protests erupted today. The protest happened today because people with disabilities. Have so much to lose. In the American health care act in the bill that is going to be about it by congress next week Harris proposed. Eight hundred. Billion dollars in cuts to Medicaid. And Medicaid is the only program that provides services to people with disabilities. To live and be part of the community. People who are here today people in wheelchairs. People who used generally there's people have significant medical needs if they couldn't get supports through Medicaid they would literally. He forced into a nursing. They'd be forced into institutions. And their lives literally depend on Medicaid what we have happening in congress right now. Is a huge cut to Medicaid for people who need health care more than anyone else to pay for tax breaks for the most wealthy Americans. And people with disabilities are here today to say. We will not let congress. He for tax cuts on the backs of people with disabilities that people who are here their lives literally depend on Medicaid. And they have been chanting they would rather go to jail than die without Medicaid. And what we saw here today is the capitol police and literally carrying people. One I'm wine. Out of the hallway to jail and that's how much they care about things we need the public to understand. Medicaid is critical to people with disabilities we need everybody. To call their senator and saying it is not American. To cut its services. To people who need them more than anyone else to pay for tax breaks for the most about the Americans. What's your message to. Clear conical McConnell you guys are stage right outside of his office he called it at Diane. Which I'm message to him. The message to senator McConnell is pulled them down. The message to senator McConnell is we can't have 800 billion dollars in cuts to Medicaid. You say you want Medicaid to be there for the most quote unquote more noble people in America while Medicaid supports people with disabilities. Seniors and children an 800 billion dollar kind. Is breaking her promise to support. People with disabilities to support people who need health care more than anyone out so what we're same. To senator McConnell and all of the Republicans and he. Medicaid cuts off the table. You wanna talk about improving the Affordable Care Act people are willing to do that but not on the back some. People with disabilities. EU so much for your time thank you. There are more people being escorted away. As you can see protesters here. Like the one and we just spoke when her message to leader McConnell is to pull the bill. That's it from here my name is Merriam comic ABC news thank you for joining us we'll keep you posted on everything else happens here today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.