Protesters await President Trump outside Intrepid

More
ABC News' Josh Haskell talks to protesters gathered outside the aircraft carrier Intrepid ahead of President Trump's remarks.
5:38 | 05/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Protesters await President Trump outside Intrepid

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47221100,"title":"Protesters await President Trump outside Intrepid","duration":"5:38","description":"ABC News' Josh Haskell talks to protesters gathered outside the aircraft carrier Intrepid ahead of President Trump's remarks. ","url":"/Politics/video/protesters-await-president-trump-intrepid-47221100","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.