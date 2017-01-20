Protesters Blocking Passage to Inauguration Celebration

More
Police attempt to get ahold of situation where protesters are locking arms and blocking check-point to Pennsylvania Ave.
12:26 | 01/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Protesters Blocking Passage to Inauguration Celebration

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44920395,"title":"Protesters Blocking Passage to Inauguration Celebration","duration":"12:26","description":"Police attempt to get ahold of situation where protesters are locking arms and blocking check-point to Pennsylvania Ave.","url":"/Politics/video/protesters-blocking-passage-inauguration-celebration-44920395","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.