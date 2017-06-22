Protesters dragged away from Sen. McConnell's office

Protesters were dragged away from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office while chanting "no cuts to Medicaid" after the Senate GOP revealed the health care bill draft.
1:00 | 06/22/17

