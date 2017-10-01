Protesters Escorted Out of Sen. Jeff Sessions Confirmation Hearing

More
ABC News' Arlette Saenz tells us what to expect during Sen. Jeff Sessions' attorney general hearing.
3:07 | 01/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Protesters Escorted Out of Sen. Jeff Sessions Confirmation Hearing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44677813,"title":"Protesters Escorted Out of Sen. Jeff Sessions Confirmation Hearing ","duration":"3:07","description":"ABC News' Arlette Saenz tells us what to expect during Sen. Jeff Sessions' attorney general hearing.","url":"/Politics/video/protesters-escorted-sen-jeff-sessions-confirmation-hearing-44677813","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.