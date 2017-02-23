Transcript for Protesters gather outside Rep. Martha McSally Town Hall in Sahuarita, AZ

I am so sorry to Arizona. This is supposed to be a town home the or congresswoman Barbara thanks Sallyann it's at a church here hot. Only 300 seats inside baby 315. And any more people have showed up now we got here about two and half hours ago they were already about a 150 people here waiting outside a nice little group of retirees had brought comfortable chairs to seat in many of these people are her opponents and one of their major criticisms. Of representative Sally it's been that. She hasn't heard there voices in this. These are people from both. The right side of the political stripes spectrum and the left side one man we spoke to works at works and Customs and Border Protection he said. We need more help on the border we don't need it militarized we just need more agents and he agreed with the fellow. Protestor here who said the problem is they like. There are questions aren't and it's Ayers. Aren't answered their calls aren't being heard and sale. One of the reasons you're seeing so many people here today is that it's been well over a year since the congresswoman has had a public event in which he is. You did play scenes from her own constituents at once and some of the signs here. But the stranger that wells which you shall be unto you as one born among you. Not a sentiment about immigration here lot of people actually support immigration and want to make it legalized the border is only about. 45 miles south of yours obviously immigration. He's a big issue here. Densely packed it we have it. Born equal all of us born in hair. Yet. Lotta. Lotta calls here about resonating trump he said pat down which ends in all right senator. Women and children. That was it on high what they want it. Immigrants help this country out and 187. Yeah. And I'm and ask schools. Taught when you eat. I have lay people when they have the money to me. We eat arts please don't eat on its Planned Parenthood or art or. Women issues we all need that struck very hard to right through them that was levels you know we eat out or. Eats here it. Two medicine at a bank are also large. People are angry at that reality. On the reality I'm angry I just one court to. Anchor. I think that BE. To hear us the tend not to be. Too optimistic and I'm on the back doors they lose. To come and see us have to have the courage. Damn. The happening. So discontent roll call it wind their representative here lots of saying that. They need to be heard there not being heard that's why they're here in the mounting frustration is that. They're stuck outside unable to get inside and to be able to have their voices heard. This drought hasn't dispersants and about half an hour since they allowed people led I think. They've been chanting that they're going to stay for as long as they need to influence they can't get their voice heard. The represented it is inside unclear if she hears that. But this isn't going away anytime soon as the kind of sentiment courtesy. Across the country right now these town hall here. Really take into a lot of senators and members contest over the past couple of days. The big question is what message will members of congress. Pay back to Washington I've not gotten in so worried. Arizona. This is it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.