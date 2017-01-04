Protesters greet Nunes in his California district

The embattled congressman did not receive the warmest of welcomes upon his arrival in Fresno.
2:09 | 04/01/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Protesters greet Nunes in his California district
Well. That rumors of our demise were greatly exaggerated we've added Russian investigation as I told you the other night. We've literacy in this case for several years back I was what you want about this year ago. That it might warnings went and was. And so we'll continue. To investigate Russia. It's long been focus of ours and that hasn't stopped despite what you base in the national. There is little evidence of collusion with the president states in the rush. So that's an excellent point and that's why we have investigators expert that's that's correct it will continue to investigate when your committee back. We haven't stopped. We haven't stopped us sickness as it's that us troops we have we've had investigators were Evers Dale's. But look it's it's a lot of fun to have everybody chased me around August but it's more not a guy who seeks out the cameras so. But it is what it is I sent. Investigators want continues. First. Me because I've that the what is warning about Russia for a long. You're not good recuse. Okay love you. Okay okay. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

