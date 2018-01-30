Protesters project anti-Trump messages onto his hotel More The group UltraViolet left its mark on Trump International Hotel ahead of the State of the Union. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Protesters project anti-Trump messages onto his hotel -- This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Families who lost children to gang violence are SOTU guests

Now Playing: Trump highlights progress in eliminating government regulations

Now Playing: Trump's plan for more vocation schools, job training

Now Playing: President Trump: 'Time to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure'

Now Playing: President Trump highlights efforts of boy who placed flags on veterans' graves

Now Playing: President Trump boasts rising wages, massive tax cuts

Now Playing: President Trump delivers his first State of the Union Address

Now Playing: Citizens from divisive election states respond to Trump presidency

Now Playing: Protesters project anti-Trump messages onto his hotel

Now Playing: Trump to deliver his 1st State of the Union address

Now Playing: Signs show that special counsel is pursuing a possible obstruction of justice case

Now Playing: Republicans continue to argue that a bias exists within the FBI against Trump

Now Playing: Ahead of State of the Union, lawmakers weigh in on state of Congress

Now Playing: Trump would be 'abusive' to Constitution, EPA head once said

Now Playing: Who is Rachel Brand?

Now Playing: What should we expect from Trump's State of the Union address?

Now Playing: Mike Huckabee criticizes Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for skipping tonight's State of the Union address

Now Playing: Expectations ahead of President Trump's 1st State of the Union address

Now Playing: Chris Christie weighs in on Trump's FBI feud, SOTU address

Now Playing: Government flubs State of the Union tickets with major typo Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52720942,"title":"Protesters project anti-Trump messages onto his hotel","duration":"0:26","description":"The group UltraViolet left its mark on Trump International Hotel ahead of the State of the Union.","url":"/Politics/video/protesters-project-anti-trump-messages-hotel-52720942","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}