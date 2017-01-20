Transcript for Protests Across From Trump Hotel in DC

Back to yeah. Yards out. Three blocks from where the light out and greater Allen grounded Donald from looks to go back to lead the white count. And then the parade will begin on this train route as Anthony. This prompts you notice how that all goes up is building in and I gotta tell you it is important trump. Right I. Yeah again the around the downtown we'll take back to the White House and the parade route so he's not all of these people is non makes his way. The White House as president and number excitement of these. I figure out how long you've been out here. I don't know republic aids and is not ours. Ogden at republic day on the latest march tomorrow and not a better soccer tomorrow. Camera and I think the San Francisco Bay Area I didn't. County jail at. Yeah I wanna be that. I am very Santa about what's just happened. And I think urban people all over this country after. Come to an understanding that their votes are not equal to people out in rural areas across our country. And virtually have been listening to hate radio for years out there. And and tricked into believing. In these horrible people who have now taken over and just cannot stand. I love meals I'd been nothing brought down an alternate universe. Posts that I will not go instantly Arab comes back and comment on global climate change is closing in rap. So when did you that I. Am proud. Use our problem at the electoral though the popular acts I think there are many things that undermined Hillary Clinton's. Collects this year. And and it ain't lines lives. Oakland now they're calling it. Oh. 88. It. And sell all of us Alston is out there three years as nightly. Act after a while and a person you know I'm Sarah the Russians had. Stuff on. Mr. Whatever that's. Then elected. This morning isn't it front never acknowledged in his likeness. And these useless parts Al that is itself. A BX one I have to say what I at this moment is like. What's happening today in street rats and it's extremely dangerous for the American people every line. And lower. Extremely dangerous turning point where. You can see you speaking and excuse. Me. Your ankle after this weekend and on an activist ever since early sixties no regrets you know aren't our civil rights struggle. I was I graduated and helpers in 96 games. Your needs. I'd just like myself have to go back and now back and bite us all. Some scraps. Do you like you're staring back. Not. Not exactly the same grounds you know it's sad point we have made little. Progress. Leave things happened just back a long way. Teachers angry at and let it actually Everett RI and so I just see you guys that you're just joining us we are on Pennsylvania Avenue. Donald Trump it's gonna take this throughout motorcade back to the white count and then obviously this is also the parade route. And small group of protesters but they are stationed directly across the street from something very new hotel. And if we can see in that Nancy and that leopard. A case. This has digging up a bit over the last few hours in the first got here there's meaning. Fifty people here is. I think in the end this protest area and also along the parade got it felt the other side and he is now. Folks on that side waiting also for the motorcade and her president. And just is there any rain the parade the rain has also started and see the umbrellas popping up. Talk some more of these protesters here. I needed that OSHA and you're just telling you can't haul it from New York for that. Yes on and my sister came from London and a sister came next accounts. I have family from California is. So around here at Stanley is there it's as if there and help them from Boston there is nowhere on here it's exactly. That our roundly record low is still work beautiful and I here's day we came and specifically in regards to. Lord inquiry to see you can only evaluate but today any samplings were parents and and show them there. And their side of the country right now needs listened to. And six take to get married. Anyone nature at the president realizes another side to live and you say you're listening sure that he understands your voices as well I don't know exactly presently not present. Residents Ian and I am scared to test. My viewpoint and means that kind seen and here I believe in the sanctity. It's really important night of sleeping bag into account and and now new president. And so I had do you plan to continuing your activism. After the on your agent Jack definitely. One way. And I think just continuing critics past. I'm an falling very closely CNN that its. Thank Andy an email and I group that's really helping to Wear an ankle on Fox News experience than anything inherently. Thanks for China's elite backs as well we'll let you guys want a little bit more this protest is via continue to wait here where. And to come by. Now like even sane in the midst of all of these protesters and the other side or some supporters and along this parade got if you look down this way towards the White House. You'll see a lot of Red Hat then right away and blue flags supporting president trump. All out here waiting for the motorcade and lower. You're out of court president your spam U think that area. I think it's all American you write this and so what PG one and we did you come from lol I'm from New Jersey recently in Manhattan lower. Stomping grounds our new president as our new president's correct yeah an honest guy see room now and then. Zero and easy hopes. So let me Atlantic and you're today and I think it's so wonderful opportunities. Time in history and I think could republicanism like. And have you been waiting here all day now at your right now. It just rains and exactly they've nubians and you're hoping to deceive the motorcade and that rate that's great and would your plans for the rest of the day good loan pools and that he expects ready. Please Renault regrets bird being examining. And so we're gonna stay here and tell everything starts as you see they keep chanting and and stopping and the chanting again and waiting for the president adds you know if you will gunned down his throat and you will see all of these people and he makes way to the White House. And this is along the parade as well slowly as the little bit more at this. Protest straight here and across the street trump hotel live from supporters. ABC news and Serena Marshall. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.