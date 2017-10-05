Questions arise around FBI Director Comey's firing

More
ABC News' Maggie Rulli and Ali Rogin break down the last 24 hours in Washington, D.C., since news broke of Comey's firing.
11:33 | 05/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Questions arise around FBI Director Comey's firing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47333968,"title":"Questions arise around FBI Director Comey's firing","duration":"11:33","description":"ABC News' Maggie Rulli and Ali Rogin break down the last 24 hours in Washington, D.C., since news broke of Comey's firing.","url":"/Politics/video/questions-arise-fbi-director-comeys-firing-47333968","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.