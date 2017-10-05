ABC News reports on the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey following the revelation of his inaccurate statement on Huma Abedine emails.

A week after Comey testified about the FBI's investigation into Russia's meddling in the US election, the Trump administration released a brief statement saying Comey had been terminated.

Pence: Firing Comey was the 'right decision at the right time'

Vice President Mike Pence gave his first reaction to the firing on James Comey, saying the president's firing of former FBI Director James Comey "was simply the right decision."