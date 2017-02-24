Transcript for Race for DNC chair narrows

He's eight and fifteen year I strategy fifty years until. I'm realistic eye in the sky here right. Turnout. Oh that's. Lights in here this generation. We can submit the. Wave right. Justin. Joseph Biden talking. Why would democratic organization that is how side. Don't any anybody doubts the towards the ultimate back decades strategy and opening party you know looking Republicans like new Republicans as we speak benefiting round. There was laid after hearing me. They've been patiently cleverly us again next generation or longer line and is paying off you've got to have them sing out. He will say the Democrats don't evidence that eating I didn't make fantastic things nobody's ever. In the rattle off. I'm here mr. that was today. Kirsten Gillibrand Eric Garcetti part timers Joseph Kennedy the third fantastic hardworking congressman. And sample they are a time. Has the United States. Warriors nobody's ever. About running. You spend their mayor can't eat and then. You're worried that tomorrow it was possible. That half the room. Spirit I think that was veiled way of saying thank you Tom friends brings wind possible that actor Bernie Sanders wing of the party. Feels like again last stab that we meant any Satterfield. Well I think anyway you cut this could break down that we're not here you know this has come to be regarded as an action. Between two leagues park that's just bad for business. We got one set of core values and got him one game plan. And speaking wilderness status hearing later this nice here porter's night and very frank about the fact that you're not seen anything more than me thirty dollars in the first ballot. And voting is tomorrow. In voting tomorrow 447 members noting you think my understanding that you. I'm friends working on it as a majority that majority plus one part locked up. Again you very up front and back you expect about thirty notes that we're thankful I'm here and that is an Arab outlet it out of the country. The very comfortable. And finished. You have to have a majority. So we think anything that we'll hear. He really ready. I. 30. Zipping by this somebody's got. Accident as of now obviously it's. It tells you little. At other options. Worrying that someone in our path through fumbles weren't backing up all our evening. Scaring it off and things like that needs in the next care that's best possible outcome. 12 they're valuable thing. Balance. Nobody back. Price cancer. God I don't know all I know it's right and come down here every night. I would. I'm down here pitching. Night. I city. No serious. And if you don't win tomorrow with extreme. We know we're us. It is not something. Are inside. They're not easy. I'm Mary Alice parks you've been watching ABC news digital we're live here in Atlanta. At the DNC wins her spring meeting they are gonna vote tomorrow. To elect a new national chair of the parties. They'll be coming back and forth with more lies seems like this one. The rest of the act neon. And we'll be anxiously awaiting that final vote tomorrow so keep checking and besides you stand.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.