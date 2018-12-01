3 racially tinged comments Trump made about immigrants

The president has called Mexicans "rapists" and categorized African countries and Haiti as "s---hole countries."
Transcript for 3 racially tinged comments Trump made about immigrants
Now are sitting Iraq I think he's a racist I am the least racist person you've ever Napoli. Oh races cars. When Mexico sends his people did not sending their best they're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rape is and some. I assume are good people earlier in the day on CNN double down on his criticism of the federal judge hearing a lawsuit against him. This judges and Mexican heritage unbelievable. Okay come building while. I really do very well with the Hispanics and Mexicans are no Mexican judge could ever. Be involved in the case evolves you he's a member of the society where you are from Mexico itself. The president grew angry when he was told the developing deal would include protections for immigrants from African countries and Haiti. Why are we having people from blank countries coming here. President demanded. Referring to Haiti in African countries with a profane swore adding. Why do we need more Haitians president suggested the US should bring in more immigrants from countries like Norway.

